Chelsea reportedly have £176million worth of forward talent on their radar, and are also looking at a player in another position as they ‘could be tempted to sell’ their current starter there.

The Blues are slowly growing back to being one of the best sides in England. After a woeful 12th-placed finish two seasons ago, they recovered to sixth last season, and fourth this season, confirming Champions League football.

A return to the elite European competition will no doubt see the Blues look to tackle it with a stronger squad.

The striker position, as it usually is, has become one of their priorities this summer. Nicolas Jackson’s consistency was perhaps better this season than it was last, but in terms of output, his numbers actually dropped.

What’s more, injuries and suspension did not help Chelsea, and they’ll want to sign a striker who can be available more often, and who can consistently find the net.

According to the Guardian, they have three strikers on their list currently. Their pursuits are being ramped up, with Liam Delap being competed for, and ‘firm interest’ in both Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko.

Delap has a £30million release clause, Ekitike will cost £84million, and Sesko reportedly has a £62million clause. It’s unlikely that Chelsea will buy every one of the £176million trio, though it’s not yet known which of them will be settled on.

MORE ON CHELSEA FROM F365…

👉 Cole Palmer forces his way into Premier League XI of the season

👉 2024/25 Premier League Winners: Liverpool, Salah, Newcastle, Forest, Chelsea, Moyes and more

👉 16 Conclusions from the Premier League’s final day: Controversy, predictability, silver linings and more

Elsewhere, the report suggests the Blues want a centre-back and a right-footed left-winger, along, potentially, with a goalkeeper.

It’s said there have been indications that they could look to improve their No.1 position, as they ‘could be tempted to sell’ Robert Sanchez.

The Spaniard kept 10 clean sheets in the Premier League this term, but was also the league’s leader in errors leading to goals, with five, along with two other goalkeepers.

A report in March suggested that Chelsea were happy with the ‘high quality’ options they have in net and would not look to sign a new goalkeeper.

Indeed, it was suggested that Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen, Djordje Petrovic and Mike Penders could all compete for the No.1 spot.

But given Sanchez’s mistakes, and the higher level Chelsea will now be playing at in Europe, they might well have decided they need to improve in net so that they aren’t giving away sloppy, avoidable goals.

READ MORE: 16 Conclusions on the F365 tables: Liverpool difference, Arsenal flaw, peak Spursiness