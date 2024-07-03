Chelsea target Murillo has confirmed a “buzz of interest” from the Blues but the Nottingham Forest defender says he would “choose” to join a different Premier League club.

Murillo impressed in his debut season for Forest following his £15m move from Corinthians last summer, helping them to avoid relegation and sparking widespread interest from bigger top flight sides.

Chelsea are looking to sign a new centre-back following the departure of Thiago Silva and a report claims they have offered two players plus some cash to Forest in a bid to land the 21-year-old, whom they value at £50m.

Forest a stepping stone

Murillo confirmed in an interview that he saw Forest as a stepping stone when he agreed to join them when asked about Chelsea’s interest.

“I don’t know if it’s £70m, but I know there was a buzz of interest,” Murillo said on the Benja Me Mucho podcast. “So, I don’t know exactly how much the amount is, but I know there was interest.

“I had the dream of playing in the Premier League and I had that thought. I thought: ‘I’ll go to Nottingham Forest, have a good year and then I’ll go to a big club’. I had that in my head.”

City, Arsenal or Liverpool would be fine

Murillo also named Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City as clubs he would be open to joining this summer.

“I’d choose Manchester City but it would be more difficult for me to be a regular starter given the players they have in their squad,” he added.

“There’s City, Arsenal as well, who are fighting for the Premier League title. I wouldn’t discard Liverpool either, it would be a good opportunity for me to show my football in a big club.

“We don’t know anything for certain, the window opened last month so I’m going to return to Nottingham Forest for pre-season.

“There might be some discussions on whether I’ll stay or not so there’s a lot of things to happen still but I’m relaxed.”

Chelsea have already signed Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Tosin Adarabioyo, Omari Kellyman and Marc Guiu this summer.