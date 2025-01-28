Premier League clubs have been presented the opportunity to sign Chelsea target striker Mathys Tel, who has ‘decided to leave Bayern Munich in January’.

Tel has been strongly linked with a move to Chelsea this month but the Blues have been looking to offload Christopher Nkunku before accelerating their interest.

The 19-year-old is one of the most promising young attackers in Europe and will surely have top clubs on red alert following the news he wants to leave Bayern in the coming days.

Tel signed a new five-year contract last March having been promised more playing time, but he has rarely featured under Vincent Kompany in 2024/25.

He has only started three matches this season and is yet to score a goal in 13 appearances across all competitions.

👉 READ MORE: Gary Neville tells Man Utd to snub ‘swap’ deal in transfer mistake warning – ‘I don’t get it’

Chelsea could act before offloading Nkunku with other clubs likely to make their move in the coming hours, as Tel ‘has just decided’ to move, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Romano says the ‘race is open’ after the Stamford Bridge club ‘asked for Tel at the beginning of January’.

‘Mathys Tel has just decided to leave Bayern in January!’ Romano wrote on X.

‘Bayern and player side will assess all the options on the market.

‘Chelsea asked for Tel at the beginning of January but there are more clubs also keen… race open.’

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365:

👉 Every Premier League club’s worst player in 2024/25: Grealish, Yoro, Nkunku, Jorginho…

👉 Chelsea’s ‘three left-wing targets’ revealed as transfer ‘plan’ clear including Euro 2024 winner

👉 Chelsea top scorers against the Big Six: Phenomenal Palmer already joint-second

Tel has reportedly been approached by several clubs, with loan and permanent offers on the table.

A report from French newspaper L’Equipe has also reported that the former Rennes forward wants to leave Bayern having lost patience with his lack of game time.

It is claimed that Chelsea have ‘positioned themselves’ well but competition for the teenager’s signature is fierce.

The Blues are at least boosted by the fact Bayern have genuine interest in Nkunku, who has struggled for game time since moving to London from RB Leipzig in the 2023 summer transfer window.

German side Eintracht Frankfurt and Ligue Un giants Marseille are given a mention, but ‘big English clubs are very pressing and have solid arguments’.

The report states:

A departure of Tel to the London club would allow Bayern Munich to accelerate on the file of the French international Christopher Nkunku (27 years old, 14 caps, 1 goal, under contract until June 2029). But the Blues will have to be persuasive. Because Tel has several solid requests at the same time. Big English clubs are very pressing and have solid arguments. Eintracht Frankfurt, fond of French-speaking profiles (Ekitike, Wahi, Bahoya…), has positioned itself. Can OM come back to the charge? The interested clubs now seem too important to see Marseille have a chance to fight for the striker. Mehdi Benatia is convinced of the young Frenchman’s great potential. For the versatile striker, the last seven days of the transfer window will be intense…

👉 More: Premier League player stats | Premier League tables | Premier League five-year net spend