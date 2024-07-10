According to a report in Italy, Chelsea target Victor Osimhen is being ‘held hostage’ by Napoli, but a potential move elsewhere is ‘back to life’.

The Nigeria international was linked with several elite European clubs after he scored 26 goals in 32 appearances to help Napoli win the Serie A title in 2022/23.

Osimhen was priced out of a move elsewhere during the 2023 summer transfer window before Napoli severely declined en route to finishing 10th in Serie A last season.

Despite this, the 25-year-old remained one of Napoli’s top performers as he grabbed 15 goals in his 25 Serie A appearances.

At the end of 2023, Osimhen extended his Napoli contract until 2026, but an exit this summer has still been considered likely as his new deal includes a £110m release clause.

Chelsea have been among the clubs linked with Osimhen. Yet, up to now, teams have been put off by the Napoli star’s huge release clause.

Earlier this month, Chelsea were given a potential boost with Napoli ‘open to a discount’, with Osimhen’s exit to be sanctioned for a reduced fee of £86m. It could also help the Blues that the Italian giants are keen to sign Romelu Lukaku, who could potentially be included in a swap deal.

Arsenal have also been linked with Osimhen, but his huge valuation has ‘forced them to abandon a move’ for the Napoli forward.

A report in Italy claims Osimhen’s ‘ambition is still to play in the Premier League’ and he’s ‘waiting for an English club’ to buy him, so his ‘dream can be transformed into reality’.

However, PSG are mentioned as his most likely next destination as they have ‘come back to life’ in the race to sign Osimhen as they consider replacements for Kylian Mbappe.

‘Luis Enrique respects him, the sporting director Luis Campos, who brought him to Lille, adores him: Osimhen would have a guaranteed place, as a centre-forward, with a good number of champions around him and the only, timid competition of Gonçalo Ramos, given that the Parisians intend to sell Kolo Muani.’

