Chelsea is reportedly looking to target another striker in the January window which could have consequences for multiple players and other interested clubs, including Arsenal.

Firstly, their reported pursuit of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is dependent on the future of defender Renato Veiga. The summer signing could exit this month and the Italian club could allow him to play in his favoured position of centre-back.

Veiga, 21, signed from FC Basel for £12million but has featured largely in a back-up role, with most of his appearances coming as part of Chelsea’s ‘B-team’ that has played in the Europa Conference League as well as the two domestic cups.

With Gleison Bremer suffering an ACL injury for Thiago Motta’s side, they need defensive protection and Veiga could fill that gap featuring at centre-back, despite playing most of his games at left-back for Chelsea.

As per The Times, Chelsea is holding off on a move for Vlahovic until they discuss a potential move for Veiga which could end up being permanent if the Turin club can cough up the £29million that is being quoted.

How could Vlahovic fit in?

The Juve forward, 24, has just one year left on his deal, expiring in 2026, and has been linked with a move away from Italy across the past few windows.

Arsenal is one club who are said to be interested, especially with Gabriel Jesus now ruled out for the rest of the season.

Manchester United have been listed as a potential suitor as well and Ruben Amorim’s side is desperate for an injection of quality at the top end of the pitch after the failing fortunes of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

For Chelsea to acquire the Serbian forward, they would likely need to offload Christopher Nkunku who has been severely underused this season by Enzo Maresca.

While he has been in good goalscoring form in all competitions – netting 13 goals in 28 games – only two have come in the Premier League and he has made just three league starts.

Bayern Munich has been quoted as interested but they are unwilling to meet the £65million valuation that Chelsea has placed upon him and it looks unlikely that Vlahovic would be able to join without an exit from an attacker.

This transfer merry-go-round requires a lot to happen in the next 10 days which remains an unlikely story but interest is certainly there from the clubs involved and the summer may prove to be a more appropriate time to do business.