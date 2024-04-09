Nico Williams during a match with the Liverpool, Spurs and Aston Villa badges

Liverpool are one of three Premier League clubs interested in signing Athletic Bilbao sensation Nico Williams, according to reports.

Williams has been excellent for the La Liga side this season and helped them win the Copa del Rey final against Mallorca on Sunday.

Nico Williams ‘tempted’ by Liverpool transfer

He scored three goals and provided five assists – including one in the final – in this season’s competition, picking up the first major trophy of his career and helping his side knock out Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on their way to beating Mallorca.

The 13-cap Spain international signed a new contract in December amidst links to the Premier League and despite being under contract until 2027, those rumours have persisted.

Reports suggest that Williams has a very tasty £43million release clause in his Bilbao contract and is attracting interest from a host of clubs including Chelsea.

The Blues have plenty of options in attack but the vast majority of them have disappointed since being signed for big money, which leaves the door open for Williams’ potential arrival.

Mauricio Pochettino – if he is even in charge next season – will have his work cut out for him if he wants to land the 21-year-old winger.

According to Spanish outlet AS (via Sport Witness), Liverpool, Tottenham and Aston Villa are all ‘keen’ on triggering the £43m release clause in the youngster’s contract.

Williams is believed to be ‘tempted’ by a move to any of the three clubs in ‘recent months’.

Deemed ‘affordable’ for Liverpool, Spurs and Villa, this could be one to watch in the summer, although the player’s priority will be the European Championships with Spain.

It is not only the Premier League trio chasing Williams as the report claims he is ‘attracting larger audiences’ with his performances in Bilbao.

Nico Williams ‘has an incredible future’

Despite being linked with a move elsewhere, Athletic legend Manuel Sarabia has backed Williams to have a bright future after assisting Oihan Sancet’s equaliser in the cup final.

“Mallorca’s goal was a blow,” Sarabia said. “And a player appeared who is special, who has an incredible future. “The present is already outstanding.

“He can play in all kinds of tactics: with a team that retreats, because he has speed and dribbles very easily, and with a dominating team, because he comes out very well for both sides, from zero and on the run.”

