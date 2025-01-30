According to reports, Chelsea are considering three potential alternatives to Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

The Blues are in the market for a new forward before the January transfer window closes on Monday night and they have been heavily linked with Garnacho.

Man Utd are looking to offload talents to raise funds for a huge rebuild and Garnacho is attracting more interest than most of his teammates.

It remains to be seen whether a deal can be finalised before the transfer deadline and a report from GiveMeSport on Wednesday claimed Man Utd want a resolution in the ‘next 48 hours’.

‘Manchester United have decided they will only entertain sanctioning Garnacho’s exit if Chelsea or fellow suitors Napoli head to the negotiating table with a formal proposal in the next 48 hours, according to GMS sources, as Amorim is desperate to avoid a deadline day saga and stopping short of forcing him out. ‘GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United do not want uncertainty over Garnacho’s future to drag beyond Friday as it would give Amorim limited opportunities to recruit a replacement, meaning Chelsea and Napoli are in a race against time if they want to acquire his services.’

READ: Every Premier League club’s pleasant surprise this season: Amad, Kluivert, Burn, Tielemans…



A new report from The Daily Mail claims Chelsea are ‘targeting’ three Garnacho alternatives as they are aware that this deal ‘could go down to the wire’.

‘Chelsea are willing to bide their time for Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, that being a deal which could go down to the wire. ‘Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens and Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams are also on the winger shortlist. Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel is wanted, with Chelsea encouraged by him being an unused substitute in their last three games at the time of writing. ‘Ipswich’s Liam Delap is liked, but that would be a transfer for the summer, not now.’

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Neville slammed after criticising Chelsea star Palmer for ‘being played’ by Guardiola after Man City loss

👉 Man Utd ‘considering’ Chelsea transfer hijack after Blues ‘slow down’ Garnacho pursuit

👉 Chelsea target Tel in top 10 strikers available in January with Isak, Rashford, Darwin…

The report has also brought up five players who could leave and named three ‘like a new signing’ candidates.