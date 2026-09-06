Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has backed Adam Wharton to join Manchester United, while he has made a Premier League title prediction.

It is somewhat surprising that Wharton remains at Crystal Palace following the end of this summer’s transfer window becuase he is capable of a Big Six move.

Wharton has attracted interest from several Premier League giants, with Chelsea and Man Utd mentioned as possible destinations.

Given that Man Utd signed three midfielders in the summer and that Chelsea are yet to replace Enzo Fernandez, the Blues are potentially a better fit for Wharton.

Obi Mikel would be keen for Chelsea to sign Wharton, but he fears that he will sign for Man Utd ahead of next season.

“I love him! I love Adam Wharton, I’m a big, big fan,” Obi Mikel said during a live Q&A on The Obi One Podcast.

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“I think he’s going to go places, though, I think next season he will leave Crystal Palace.

“I think they want to keep him for one more season and I see him going to Manchester United next season.”

When asked whether he woukd like Wharton to join Chelsea, he responded: “Listen, I’d want him at Chelsea.

“If he comes to Chelsea, absolutely fine, but there are so many good players in the Premier League.

“It comes down to: who finds the right formula that works for them? And I think that’s what we [Chelsea] need to find.

“Arsenal are fine, they’re settled, they know how they play, they know the system.

“For us [Chelsea], we have a new manager, we have some new players, we just need to make sure we start clicking.”

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John Obi Mikel issues verdict on Premier League title race

Chelsea are being tipped as Premier League title contenders alongside Arsenal and Man City, but Obi Mikel thinks they only have a “slim chance” of winning the league this term.

Obi Mikel has also stated that the Gunners are the “team to beat”.

“I can see there’s something that Xabi Alonso wants to create, I like that we play with three at the back,” Obi Mikel said.

“It makes us a bit more solid but Levi Colwill needs to stay fit, Reece James, as well, needs to stay fit.

“If they’re able to do that then we have a chance, we have a slim chance, but I don’t think we’ll win the league this season.

“I think we need two or three more players that can take us there. Next season, yes, we might compete.

“Arsenal are the team to beat this season, definitely.”

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