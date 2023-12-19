Chelsea targets warned of ‘pressure’ as Pochettino is told £212m strikers do not ‘guarantee’ goals

William Gallas has warned Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney about the pressure of playing for Chelsea.

William Gallas does not think the signing of Victor Osimhen or Ivan Toney will automatically fix Chelsea’s woes in front of goal.

Chelsea are expected to sign a new striker in 2024 and could even spend big on one in the winter transfer window.

They landed Nicolas Jackson – who is statistically the joint-third worst finisher in the Premier League this term – from Villarreal in the summer but Mauricio Pochettino has always been eager to add a more potent No. 9 to his ranks.

There are not many out there better than Osimhen and a Napoli exit is definitely not impossible.

The Nigerian international has reportedly agreed to extend his contract in Naples but his new deal is expected to include a release clause worth around £112million.

£100m-rated Toney, meanwhile, will return for Brentford in January after his eight-month ban for breaking the Football Association’s gambling rules comes to an end.

The Bees hitman has been excellent since his side earned promotion to the Premier League in 2021 and has also been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal.

Both players are consistent, proven goalscorers and that is exactly what Pochettino needs at Stamford Bridge, so it is not a surprise to see the Blues linked with them.

Despite their reputation, former Chelsea defender Gallas has warned fans that Toney and Osimhen might not be capable of making the jump and are not guaranteed to fix Pochettino’s goalscoring woes overnight.

“If Osimhen or Toney come in, they do not guarantee 20 goals a season, even if they know the Premier League,” Gallas told Lord Ping.

“If you compare their former clubs to Chelsea, there’s a big gap and when you go to Chelsea or another big club, you’re playing with different players and you’re not necessarily the main man.

“It’s more difficult when you’re surrounded by international players and it’s harder to show yourself, especially with the pressure on your shoulders.

“You’re wearing a jersey of champions, who’ve won the Premier League six times, plus two Champions Leagues and many more trophies including the FA Cups, League Cups and Community Shields!

“Osimhen may not score 20 goals because of the different players around you.”

Fabrizio Romano reported on Tuesday that Arsenal are ‘aware’ that Toney is eager to join the Gunners in January.

The Italian transfer expert did, however, admit that a deal would be very difficult due to financial fair play.

There have been rumours that Arsenal will try to negotiate a deal to sign Toney on an initial loan deal, but as they have already signed Raya on loan from the Bees, that will not be possible.

