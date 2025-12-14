Chelsea defender John Terry insists Cole Palmer is the “best” in his position in world football after the Blues beat Everton 2-0 on Saturday.

Enzo Maresca’s side scored two goals through Palmer and Malo Gusto in the first half to seal all three points with the Toffees having a couple of good chances to get back into the game.

Palmer has been working his way back into the starting XI in recent weeks after spending a couple of months on the sidelines with an injury.

But Palmer seemed back to somewhere near his best for Chelsea against Everton with Blues legend Terry waxing lyrical about the England international.

Terry said on his TikTok channel: “A big win for Chelsea and back to winning ways. Massive three points, we really needed that.

“I was also delighted to have Cole Palmer back in the team and playing in that No. 10 role. I’m not sure there’s anyone better in world football playing in the No. 10 role. If there is Palmer certainly gives them a run for their money.

“He’s so brave, constantly on the half turn trying to get in those little pockets. It’s a defender’s nightmare when you come up against a player like that.

“I was delighted to see him back in the starting line-up and delighted to see him score. Big clean sheet as well for the boys, we deserved that today.

“I thought defensively, we were very good. [Robert] Sanchez was excellent as well, and has been very good in recent weeks. Long may that continue.”

But former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy picked out Gusto as the “star of the show” for Chelsea against the Toffees on Saturday.

Murphy said on BBC’s Match of the Day: “It was a huge win after recent results. There’s a little bit discontent around Chelsea for some reasons despite the fact I think there’s lots of positives at the moment.

“There have been a few hiccups but that’s a big result and the star of the show was probably not someone we would have predicted in Malo Gusto.

“What an amazing performance. We’ve seen him play in midfield occasionally but he made some wonderful passes today, obviously setting up Cole Palmer for his goal.

“We’ve talked about Reece James many times and how wonderful he is with his passing range and technical ability but Malo Gusto has a lot of that too.

“They are blessed to have two players who can both play right back and midfield at the same time. He’s got an incredible array of passes in his locker.

“When he is in his more orthodox position at right back he’s willing to get forward with the ball, travel with the ball and get into dangerous areas. He does that every time Chelsea play.

“It might be a bit of a problem for the manager because both can play in that position but it’s a great option to have because defensively he is really good.”

Speaking after the match, Maresca bizarrely described the last 48 hours as “the worst” since he’s been at Chelsea, he said: “The way the players want to learn has been fantastic and this is the reason why I praise them – because with so many problems, they are doing very well after a complicated week.

“Since I joined the club, the last 48 hours have been the worst because many people didn’t support us.”