John Terry has revealed the one reason he will not be appointed Chelsea manager in the future as the Blues legends opened up on his “disappointing” interview snubs.

Terry spent 22 years at Stamford Bridge, 13 of those as captain, and is widely considered to be the most decorated player in the club’s history, winning 15 trophies including the Champions League and five Premier League titles.

His coaching career stands in stark contrast, with Terry unable to land a top role at any club despite retiring in 2018.

Terry became assistant manager to Dean Smith at Villa Park after his final season as a footballer with Aston Villa and remained in that role for three years, but aside from briefly being reunited with Smith at Leicester two years ago for the final two months of the season, the 44-year-old hasn’t had a permanent position.

Asked about his coaching journey, Terry told talkSPORT: “I had to leave Aston Villa for personal reasons, for family reasons and stuff. But I loved my time there.

“I love coaching and after three years, I was ready to be a manager, so I came away and reset with the family.

“Then I had a couple of interviews and it was quite disappointing. In every interview I came away from they said ‘you have no experience as a number one’.

“I’m like, okay, how do I get that? I’m keen to get in, I want to go in and it needs to be the right team, but didn’t get my opportunity.

“I’ve stepped back and I’m part-time in the Academy at Chelsea. I love doing it and I love being around the boys and supporting them.

“In terms of my life at the minute, I’m playing a load of golf and summer’s just about to come now. I’m playing padel: I’m fit, I’m healthy, I’m with my wife, with my family, enjoying life a little bit.

“We make big sacrifices as players, you don’t see the kids on their birthdays and all things like that.

“Picking the kids up from school and dropping them off or dropping them to their friend’s house and stuff like that means everything to me.

“I think the longer I leave it, the less likely it is to happen.”

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Chelsea could pay ‘huge fee’ to break Man Utd transfer agreement for ‘magnificent’ star

👉 Premier League champions-elect Liverpool only marginally happier than Everton

👉 How much total prize money each Premier League team will make through all competitions in 2024/25

Terry is now back at Chelsea part-time coaching in the academy but insists his dream remains to be in charge of the first team.

The ex-England international added: “I still have a dream, I’d love to go in at Chelsea one day.

“Does that happen without me doing the other levels? No, it probably doesn’t. So, realistically, it’s not going to happen for me.

“I’m comfortable with that, I’m happy, I’ve done all my badges, I’m ready. So if anything does ever come up and it’s the right opportunity, I’ll go in.”