Chelsea could throw three players at Aston Villa to secure £80m-rated ‘top target’

Chelsea could reportedly offer up three of their current squad in order to land a player who has been named their ‘top target’ from Aston Villa in recent days.

Chelsea have added a good deal of talent to their squad so far this summer. The big names in forward areas are Jamie Gittens, Joao Pedro and Liam Delap.

But the Blues are still eager to add more depth to their forward ranks, and it’s recently been revealed that their ‘top target’ is Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers.

TBRFootball reiterates that they have not ‘given up on’ the forward, who it’s believed will command an £80million fee, and they feel they can ‘still strike a deal with Aston Villa’.

But Chelsea have in mind a swap deal to bring down that price and get rid of some players who aren’t having as much of an impact as they feel Rogers will have.

The report suggests there are some players that Chelsea would look to send to Villa on ‘preferential terms’.

Tosin Adarabioyo, Trevoh Chalobah and Benoit Badiashile ‘could be offered’ to the Villans. Midfielder Andrey Santos is also a player Villa have ‘talked about’.

However, Villa’s interest in Blues forward Nicolas Jackson could prompt some movement. Villa have been contacted by intermediaries given Jackson is unsettled by the signings of fellow strikers Pedro and Delap.

He is believed to be interested in working with his former Villarreal boss Unai Emery again. A recent report suggested that if Villa did lodge an offer for Jackson, it would ‘trigger an immediate formal offer’ from Chelsea for Rogers.

Indeed, a partial swap deal is not on the cards, nor does that look to be the case for any of the other players Chelsea would be willing to give to Villa, but Chelsea were said to feel two separate deals could be reached.

But if the Jackson route is taken, the previous report suggested the saga might move into August, given both clubs are juggling their money, hence wanting to do different deals and not a swap.

There is potential for a hijack, with both Arsenal and Liverpool said to still be watching Rogers, but Chelsea have maintained interest in actively chasing a deal for Rogers.

Chelsea’s co-director of recruitment Joe Shields is understood to be pushing for Rogers, a player he signed during his time at Manchester City.

