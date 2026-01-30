According to reports, Chelsea are likely to fend off competition from Bayern Munich to sign Jeremy Jacquet, but they also face losing Josh Acheampong.

It is widely recognised that the Blues are lacking in several departments, including the goalkeeper, centre-back and striker positions.

Liam Rosenior‘s squad is stacked with talented youngsters, but their issues in these areas are likely to prevent them from winning the Premier League and/or Champions League in the next year or two.

It was initially expected that Chelsea would wait until the summer to address these positions, but they are looking to sign a new centre-back this month and have their eye on Jacquet.

Bayern Munich and Liverpool have also been linked with Jacquet, while his current club, Rennes, are keen to keep him until the summer at least.

Despite this, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has suggested that a deal is still possible this month.

“The race for Jeremy Jacquet is now open. Chelsea really want the player and are pushing to move now,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“This situation reminds me of Enzo Fernandez in January 2023 after the World Cup. Benfica did not want to sell him in January and preferred a summer move, but Chelsea went all in and completed the deal on Deadline Day.

“In this case, however, the situation is not close. It would take crazy money to make it happen in this window. Rennes insist that the player should leave in the summer, not now, as they want to keep him for the rest of the season.

“Chelsea want to insist, they want to push, and they want to try to bring Jeremy Jacquet in immediately, fully aware that it would be very expensive. This is definitely a situation to follow.”

German journalist, Christian Falk, has explained why Chelsea are ahead of Bayern in the race to land Jacquet.

“Bayern Munich are not a big competitor for Jérémy Jacquet’s signature,” Falk wrote in his CF Bayern Insider column.

“They know him, and he has a market for the summer, but Bayern are not, at the moment, involved in negotiations. This means there’s a big chance for the Premier League.

“I believe it will cost around €50m [£43.3m] to buy him. Bayern are still waiting and won’t invest now in the Rennes star. So, I think there’s a pretty good chance for Chelsea.”

It is not all good news for Chelsea, though. Falk has also revealed that Bayern Munich are keen on a move for Blues standout Josh Acheampong.

On Acheampong to Bayern, Falk added: “It is TRUE: Bayern Munich are keeping track of Josh Acheampong.

“The Chelsea centre-back fits the kind of profile the Bavarians are looking for. He’s 19 years old, he’s not so expensive, and has genuine quality for the future.

“Of course, Bayern are still planning with Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan in the defence. So, they don’t want to bring someone in who’s looking to immediately start in the backline. That’s why players like Acheampong are interesting for FC Bayern.

“I heard that last summer Bayern also showed interest in the teenager, but, at the moment, they have to wait to see what Upamecano decides to do.”