Chelsea tipped to make ‘three January signings’ with 15-goal striker eyed as Poch sack verdict emerges

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea could sign as many as three new players during the upcoming January transfer window.

Chelsea have endured a rough start to this season following Mauricio Pochettino‘s arrival in the summer.

The Premier League side showed signs of progress in games against Manchester City and Arsenal but they have suffered two straight losses against Man Utd and Everton.

These results leave them 12th in the Premier League and they are already 12 points adrift of the Champions League places.

Pochettino is under increasing pressure and he is the fourth-favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Romano believes Chelsea are “still backing Pochettino” but he notes that “it’s important to keep a close eye” on the London outfit.

“It’s important to keep a close eye on Chelsea, because obviously the situation at the moment is not acceptable – this is the feeling of all those at the club. Mauricio Pochettino, the coaching staff, the owners, the directors – they all know things can’t continue as they are,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Still, I can confirm the same as before – Chelsea are still backing Pochettino, still trusting Pochettino, and still supporting Pochettino. They will have internal talks about solutions to these problems, but at the moment they are not talking to any other managers.

“This is a long-term project with a lot of young players, and there have been a lot of big changes at the club in the last year, but of course Chelsea know they can’t lose games in this way, and that is why there is disappointment at the club, including from Pochettino of course.

“Yes, it’s a long-term project but they all want to see different results, so internal discussions are taking place to change the situation, and they’re working together with Pochettino to improve things, because Chelsea cannot continue at this level.”

Chelsea have spent over £1bn on transfers over the past 18 months but they are still miles away from being in a position to challenge for the Premier League title.

Romano expects Chelsea to “complete two or three signings” in January and Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres is on their radar.

“I’d expect Chelsea to complete two or three signings in the January transfer window, let’s see what happens in terms of opportunities, as it could end up being slightly more or slightly less, but the plan internally as of now is to try for two or three signings,” Romano added.

“Pochettino will be involved in the decisions as Chelsea are still trusting him.

“In terms of names Chelsea could sign, I’m aware there have been links with Viktor Gyokeres, who has been excellent for Sporting Lisbon this season.

“As far as I understand for the moment it’s just normal scouting activity for one of the most talented strikers around Europe. There’s nothing concrete so far, also because he’s key player for Sporting – but many clubs are tracking him for 2024.”

Signed for around £20m from Championship outfit Coventry City in the summer, Gyokeres has hit the ground running in Portugal. He has 15 goals and seven assists in his first 18 appearances for Sporting Lisbon.