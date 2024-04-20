According to reports, Chelsea could opt to ‘sacrifice’ Conor Gallagher in the summer to ease their FFP issues amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Gallagher was initially expected to leave Chelsea during last summer’s transfer window as part of a major overhaul.

The England international attracted interest from Tottenham and West Ham but he ended up sticking around and he’s been an important player for Chelsea this term.

This campaign has been difficult for head coach Mauricio Pochettino but he has relied on the centre-midfielder, who has captained his boyhood club for much of this season.

Gallagher’s impressive performances have come while he’s been consistently linked with a move elsewhere this season. His current contract is due to expire in 2025 and Chelsea may cash in on him in the summer as this pure profit sale would ease their FFP problems.

Gallagher to Spurs?

According to Football Insider, Chelsea ‘may be forced to sacrifice Gallagher to fund their transfer plans’ as Spurs are ‘still in hot pursuit’.

‘It is believed that manager Mauricio Pochettino is “well aware” that his side will have to sanction player departures to fund their own business – and Gallagher is high on the club’s list of those who could be sold. ‘The Todd Boehly-led club are planning to sign new players in the off-season, with Football Insider revealing (8 April) that they are eyeing a move for in-demand Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams. ‘Chelsea may sanction Gallagher sale to Tottenham. He will enter the final year of his deal at the London giants at the start of next season, and sources have told Football Insider (9 March) that new contract talks have completely stalled. ‘This has motivated Chelsea to sanction a move for the midfielder, who is still on Tottenham’s radar, before they lose him as a free agent.’

A separate report from Football Insider claims Raheem Sterling could also be on the move this summer.

The 29-year-old impressed at the start of this season but overall, he has failed to live up to expectations following his £47.5m move to Stamford Bridge from Manchester City in 2022.

In recent months, Sterling has spent a lot of time on the bench and Football Insider believe Chelsea are ‘ready to sell’ him in the summer.

‘The attacker’s deal at Stamford Bridge does not expire until the summer of 2027, but sources have told Football Insider that Chelsea will consider cutting his time at the club short in order to get him off their wage book and to bring in money from his sale. ‘He explained that the 29-year-old will consider his future this summer after a disappointing campaign in West London. ‘The attacker has often come under fire from Blues fans, and is believed to be “unhappy” at regularly sitting on the bench under Mauricio Pochettino. ‘The winger wants regular first team football, and still feels he has more to offer at the highest level.’

