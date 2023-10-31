Chelsea tipped to sell trio in 2024 with transfer involving £50m Spurs target set to be ‘considered’

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Chelsea could look to offload a couple of squad players during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Chelsea have been very busy in the transfer market since Todd Boehly’s takeover was completed last year.

Over £1bn has been spent on signings in recent transfer windows, while they recouped around £250m in the summer through selling several valuable assets.

The Blues – who have two of the worst finishers in the Premier League – have shown signs of progress under Mauricio Pochettino but they are still struggling in attacking areas and were beaten 2-0 by Brentford over the weekend.

You would expect Chelsea to be active during the January transfer window as they look to boost their chances of qualifying for Europe.

Jacobs is of the understanding that Chelsea “need to focus on outgoings in January”. Trevoh Chalobah, Ian Maatsen and Conor Gallagher are picked out as players who could move on.

“Chelsea still need to focus on outgoings in January. Trevoh Chalobah is expected to be sold. It’s not true he is solely looking to stay in the Premier League,” Jacobs told Caught Offside.

“The priority is actually just regular minutes and ideally European football. Chalobah rejected Nottingham Forest last summer because he felt he could get the latter somewhere else.

“He really wanted a move to Bayern, who tried for a loan on deadline day over the summer but ran out of time. Dortmund are also one to watch when the January window opens.”

He continued: “Ian Maatsen could also be sold in 2024 if he doesn’t sign a long-term deal at Chelsea.

“The same can be said for Conor Gallagher, even though he’s been captaining the side in the absence of Reece James and Ben Chilwell. Gallagher wants to stay and fight for his place at Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea would still seriously consider offers around £45-50m. Spurs, last summer, felt that asking price was too high.”

Jacobs also describes Brentford’s Ivan Toney as a “more gettable target in January” than Napoli standout Victor Osimhen.

“Ivan Toney is a more ‘gettable’ target in January. Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs have all held internal discussions about him. Brentford want at least £65m, but several sources feel that number could be closer to £80m.

“It will all depend if there’s a bidding war. Brentford would welcome Chelsea interest and Toney is keen to move sooner rather than later. Toney has no fixed preference yet, but it is true he has admiration for Arsenal’s project and a desire to play Champions League football.”

