Chelsea could be set to revisit Brighton to repeat another big money transfer this summer to bolster their attack following the latest news.

The Blues have been trigger-happy when it comes to spending in recent windows and the upcoming summer window is likely to be no different.

As it stands, they are favourites to win the Europa Conference League and are gunning to finish in the top five places in the Premier League to ensure Champions League football but that race will likely go down to the wire given they currently sit in sixth place.

With criticism over the performances of Jadon Sancho, Pedro Neto and other attackers, Chelsea could well look to bolster their frontline once again, hoping to find the winning formula in the market.

Typically, that has led them to the South Coast where they have done multiple deals with Brigton in recent years with Marc Cucurella, Robert Sanchez and Moises Caicedo and now they are being linked with another.

According to Football Insider, their attention will turn back to Brighton to sign Kaoru Mitoma who recently netted one of the goals of the season against Enzo Maresca’s side. The club even rejected an approach from Saudi Arabia in January.

His six goals and three assists in the league better the numbers from the likes of Mudryk, Neto and Sancho and his recent performances against Chelsea showcased a strong potential for him to succeed at a top club.

“You look what they’ve spent since they’ve come in, they find every loophole possible. I don’t know, offer like [a] bag of Skittles and a £10 billion in 10 years time, they’ll probably accept that,” Humm told Football Insider.

“Brighton, they just churn out, they bring these foreign players in and they just churn them out 100 million times. With Chelsea’s record of signing Brighton players, you’ve got Cucurella, Sanchez, Caiceido, the list goes on.

“It depends on their PSR issue. A lot of people forget about the UEFA FFP as well separate to PSR. I can see him moving from Brighton if he doesn’t sign a new deal, but they’re wanting a lot.

“I said, they turned down a massive deal from Saudi.”

Chelsea’s attacking situation

Take Sancho, for example, who plays in Mitoma’s position, his deal includes an obligation to purchase him after his loan ends meaning there will already be competition in that position. Plus, the future of Mykhailo Mudryk is still up in the air.

There’s also the dual arrival of South American wonder kids Kendry Paez and Estevao Willian who both operate off the right wing whom the club are incredibly excited about.

Of course, that would leave Maresca with a wealth of attacking talent with Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku both likely to depart in a permanent deal in the summer.

Mitoma’s deal only expires in 2027 meaning that Chelsea would likely have to pay a sizeable fee to acquire him and, given recent years, we know that Brighton will charge a premium fee to make a strong profit from Chelsea once again.