Former Chelsea winger Florent Malouda thinks the Blues could challenge for the Premier League title this season if they sign Victor Osimhen in January.

Chelsea have spent the last couple of seasons underachieving in the league considering how much they have spent on players since a Todd Boehly-led consortium took over the Premier League club in May 2022.

The Blues finished 12th in the 2022-23 campaign before improving in the final months of last term to grab a sixth-placed finish in 2023-24.

And Chelsea have continued to improve this term, although there are still concerns they don’t have the right firepower to compete with the top teams in the Premier League.

Nicolas Jackson scored 14 goals in 35 appearances last term and has started the season in good form with four goals in his first seven matches.

Malouda reckons they can still improve in that department and reckons Chelsea can compete for the Premier League title with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City if they land summer target Osimhen.

The Nigeria international is currently on loan at Turkish side Galatasaray from parent club Napoli after failing to land a transfer away from the Serie A club in the summer.

Malouda told Coin Poker: “We almost signed Victor Osimhen in the summer, and he is the type of player that would add extra quality to this Chelsea team.

“If there is an opportunity to bring him in in January, then I think the club has to look at it. From what I’ve read, he will cost less than the numbers that were quoted in the summer – the fee is reportedly in the region of £70m.

“Galatasaray would hate to lose him, but he’s a Napoli player and the noises coming out of Naples recently indicate that her will be available in January.

“Chelsea should be competing for the world’s best players. Osimhen is in that category.

“You want to see the club add more quality to its team because that is what every ambitious club does, and his addition would bring Chelsea a step closer to the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal.

“It seems like the player wants to come to Chelsea. We’ll see if we can get him, but I would love the club to move for him because a lot of things can happen between now and January.

“There could be competition to bring him in – I would love to see the club working on a deal for him. Osimhen would be a great addition to the squad.”

Malouda added: “Victor Osimhen would be very welcome.

“I think Didier Drogba had a lot of nice things to say about him. He would have to write his own history, but of course there would be a lot of expectation and excitement [if he joined].

“I think the addition of Osimhen would send out a big message to the other top teams in the Premier League. If Chelsea signed him, then I think we could say for certain that his quality would put Chelsea right into the title race.

“If Chelsea can stay within touching distance of the top of the table, then adding Osimhen to the squad in January would give the fans and the club a really exciting second half to the season.”