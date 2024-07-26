Chelsea to be knocked back in bid for La Liga star Maresca is keen on

Chelsea will need to up their offer to sign Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, with their opening bid set to be rejected.

The Blues have been keen to sign a new option for between the sticks, and Jorgensen is high on their wanted list as they look to create more competition for Robert Sanchez.

Djordje Petrovic is currently injured but could be sold this summer, raising the possibility of a move for a new goalkeeper.

New Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca replaced Mauricio Pochettino this summer, despite the Argentine securing a top six finish in the Premier League during his only season at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca is particularly keen on Jorgensen, 22, and sees him as the ideal profile of player for his era at the club and the player is said to be keen on a switch to west London too. However, according to Football Insider, Chelsea are unwilling to meet the £40m release in his contract.

Instead, they’ve looked to strike a deal at half that amount, but the La Liga side have turned down that approach, the report claims.

Chelsea are out in the USA for a pre-season tour and drew 2-2 with Wrexham this week, after which Maresca was asked directly about interest in Jorgensen. He remained coy on any prospects of a deal, but was full of praise for Sanchez.

“We’ll see, we’ll see. In this moment we have four goalkeepers,” he said. “We will see with the timing.

“When the transfer window is open, anything can happen – for us and for the rest. What I can say is Robert did very well tonight and did very well since we started.

“For sure, the way we want to play, the goalkeeper is very, very important – one of the main positions. And I don’t want to talk about players that are not Chelsea players but I am very happy with Robert.”

Chelsea are also said to be interested in signing a striker to compete with Nicolas Jackson. Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, who has been linked more heavily with a move to West Ham this summer, and Lille’s Jonathan David, are seen as potential options.

David, 24, is entering the final year of his contract in France and is not expected to sign a new one. Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in the Canada forward.

The Blues will be back in Premier League action on August 18, when they welcome Premier League champions and Maresca’s former club Manchester City to Stamford Bridge.

