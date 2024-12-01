Chelsea could be about to ruin some Man Utd transfer plans by allowing Christopher Nkunku to move to Paris Saint-Germain in swap deal, according to reports.

The Blues have made a positive start to the new season with Enzo Maresca’s side currently fifth ahead of their home clash against Unai Emery’s Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

One player who has struggled to contribute this season is Nkunku – who moved to Chelsea in 2023 for a reported £52m fee – after making just one start and 11 substitute appearances in the Premier League.

Man Utd are looking for a forward ahead of the January transfer window and Nkunku has been linked with a ‘sensational swoop’ in the winter.

Another player Man Utd have been linked with is Randal Kolo Muani but Chelsea could now ruin the Red Devils plans for a new striker by agreeing to a swap deal.

TBR Football claim that PSG are interested in taking Nkunku to the Parc des Princes in the winter transfer window with a swap deal mooted involving Man Utd target Kolo Muani.

Graeme Bailey of TBR Football claims:

‘TBR Football understands that Paris Saint-Germain are continuing to show an interest in Christopher Nkunku and have a desire to bring him back to the Parc Des Princes. ‘TBR Football previously revealed Nkunku’s concern at his lack of chances at Stamford Bridge, and that remains the case.

MORE ON CHELSEA FROM F365

👉 ‘Next Sancho’ wanted by Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal as ‘initial talks’ take place over ‘future transfer’

👉 Lampard likens Chelsea job to ‘babysitting’ and learned nothing ‘in terms of coaching’

👉 Liverpool star told to join Chelsea as ‘it’s time’ for a new ‘opportunity’ in ‘low risk’ transfer

‘Nkunku has come to realise that he is not first choice under Enzo Maresca but TBR Football understands that he has not given up on his Chelsea career and is continuing to fight for his role. ‘PSG are monitoring the situation for their former youth product and intermediaries have floated the idea to Chelsea that there could be an option to move Nkunku on with the prospect of a player in exchange. ‘Randal Kolo Muani, who has been told that he is not part of Luis Enrique’s plans, has been floated as a possible option and although he is someone who Chelsea appreciate – they are not anticipating making a move at this point. ‘TBR Football understands that like with all squad players – Chelsea would consider serious offers for Nkunku, but they are not anticipating any movement in January. ‘Chelsea themselves are continuing to do work on a potential striker addition but they are not anticipating making a move until the summer.’

READ NEXT: Arne Slot breeds Liverpool concern over Konate being their Rodri as ‘last step’ made difficult