Chelsea told to consider sale of £88m star to fund move for ‘the man’

Chelsea legend Pat Nevin believes Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is “the man” to solve their goalscoring woes and believes the Blues could consider selling Mykhaylo Mudryk to fund the deal.

Finishing off chances is a big problem for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, and was again apparent in their 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on Wednesday, with Nicolas Jackson among those to miss gilt-edged opportunities at Old Trafford.

The Senegal international joined Chelsea from Villarreal in the summer for £32m and has got six Premier League goals this season, but should have scored significantly more than that given the chances he’s had.

Nevin believes a striker is a must-have for Chelsea, and reckons they should plump for Osimhen.

“Chelsea have bought some of the best strikers in history over the last decade or two, and it often hasn’t worked,” Nevin told BestGamblingSites.

“Strikers are always top-dollar, and Chelsea have already spent a fortune on players who weren’t always worth the fee. They’ll have to spend even more to get a top-quality striker in.

“I thought Victor Osimhen was the man a few years ago, and I still think he is. I’d imagine he’s the one Chelsea will go for.”

Osimhen has notched up six goals in ten Serie A games this season having guided Napoli to their first Serie A title since 1990 last campaign.

Napoli are said to have slapped a £120m price tag on Osimhen but Chelsea are reportedly ‘hell-bent’ on signing the Nigeria international are are ‘prepared to break their transfer record’ to bring him in.

This is ‘despite uncertainty over how they might afford the deal due to FFP restrictions.’

“Chelsea have cashed in on Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, and others before, and they can do it again. It’s just business. It may not be for the fans, but it certainly is for the owners,” he added.

“A lot of teams would be interested in Mudryk! I’m not saying Chelsea should get rid of him, but Chelsea will have to sell someone if they want to get a striker as good as Osimhen in the door.

“I didn’t like seeing Mason Mount go, and I’m sure the club didn’t either, but that sale made financial sense. I’m sure similar calculations will be going on.”

