Victor Osimhen has been backed to be a success at Chelsea if he joins.

Former Chelsea player John Obi Mikel has told his old side to sign Victor Osimhen as the Galatasaray forward idolises Didier Drogba.

Osimhen is on loan in Turkey having almost moved to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahili in the summer from parent club Napoli.

But after a season away, Osimhen reportedly wants another move with Chelsea, Man Utd and Arsenal among the clubs eager to sign the striker who scored 76 goals in 133 in Naples. He could cost around £68m this summer.

Former midfielder Mikel, who himself was involved in a transfer saga when he joined Manchester United only to want to go to Chelsea, told the London club to “get him in” as he can help them win trophies.

“Listen, it will be really sad if we don’t get a player who supported us a kid and wants to play for this Football Club,” Mikel said on his the Obi One Podcast.

“His idol is Drogba, he will want to break records, win us trophies, get us back to the top, come for Drogba’s records. I’m telling you that would be his mission.

“If the club chose not to pursue it.. then well fair enough, good luck to them, but the good thing about it is we know where we left it, we can literally pick the phone up and get him straight in the door.

“Get him in!”

The number 9 spot has been a problem for Chelsea arguably ever since Drogba left with players like Fernando Torres, Romelu Lukaku and now Nicolas Jackson failing to make a mark.

Diego Costa was a rare success in that department but even he only lasted three seasons before falling out with boss Antonio Conte.

In the race for Osimhen’s signature, Chelsea face stiff competition from a number of European clubs, including Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Naples-based newspaper Il Mattino claims Napoli director Giovanni Manna flew to London to meet with United officials to discuss a move.

The Nigerian is not the only striker that Chelsea and Manchester United are fighting over with both said to be interested in Ipswich’s Liam Delap.

The English striker is Ipswich’s top scorer this season having joined last summer and could be available for £40 million.