A Chelsea legend has told his former club to replace one star after Enzo Maresca’s side pulled off a major shock by beating PSG in the Club World Cup final.

The Blues have had a great couple of months as they secured Champions League qualification before beating Real Betis to win the UEFA Europa Conference League.

In recent weeks, Chelsea have been involved at the Club World Cup and they went all the way to win the competition, clinching obscene prize money in the process.

In the final, Chelsea pulled off a significant shock as they beat Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 in a statement performance.

Cole Palmer was the star of the show for Chelsea as he grabbed a brace and an assist for the Club World Cup winners, but Robert Sanchez also produced a great performance as he kept a clean sheet.

Sanchez was under fire the most of the 2024/25 campaign as he’s often a liability, but he silenced some of his doubters on Sunday evening.

Still, John Obi Mikel reckons the Blues need to sign a replacement for Sanchez this summer.

“I still believe we do need a top, top goalkeeper,” Obi Mikel told DAZN.

“Robert Sanchez had a brilliant game today but going into the new season with the Champions League and the Premier League I think you still need another top goalkeeper that is going to come in and compete with him.

“Healthy competition is important and we’ve seen that with the signing of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap.”

Before the final, Mikel insisted they cannot win the Premier League with Sanchez, while they also need a “top” signing in another position.

“A lot of the Chelsea fans can agree that we need another top goalkeeper because Sanchez is not doing it,” Mikel told talkSPORT.

“The goalkeeper situation needs to be sorted out. We can’t go into the new season with Sanchez, I’m sorry. I’m sure that 99 per cent of the Chelsea fans will agree with me that Sanchez is not the goalkeeper that will win us trophies. Definitely not.

“So far, so good in this tournament. He’s made mistakes but they haven’t led to a goal yet and we’ve been lucky, we’ve been scoring goals, defending well. He’s not really been under pressure so much.

“But going into a season where we have the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup and all of this, we need a top, top goalkeeper.

“‘You’ve seen the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal – they have top, top goalkeepers. So, that area of the pitch needs to be sorted out and I’m sure the owners know that.”

He added: “When you talk about the central defenders, Levi Colwill I like. I think potentially he can become a top, top defender. He’s not there yet, but you can see that that the potential is there.

“I strongly believe that we do need another top centre-back next to him. Tosin Adarabioyo is a good player, but he’s not a Chelsea standard defender. Benoit Badiashile the same thing. We need to bring another top centre-back like the likes of [William] Saliba or Gabriel [Magalhaes].

“The partnership with him [Fofana] and Colwill during last season before he got injured was absolutely fantastic. We looked unbeaten, it was solid, everything was going well.’

“But as soon as he got injured, Levi Colwill’s form also dipped because he missed him.”