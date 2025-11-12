Maresca told to replace £25m Chelsea star with ‘top’ player after ‘shaky’ start to the season

Enzo Maresca walks off the pitch at the end of a match.

John Obi Mikel has urged Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca to replace Robert Sanchez with a “top, top goalkeeper” as soon as possible.

The Blues have the seventh best defence in the Premier League this season with Maresca’s side heading into the international break third in the table.

Chelsea, who are six points behind leaders Arsenal, have gone through moments this season where Maresca has come under pressure but two wins in a row has catapulted them back up the league.

Martin Keown has even suggested that Chelsea are dark horses for the Premier League title with over six months of the season still to play.

Former Chelsea midfielder Mikel was critical of Sanchez – who signed from Brighton for £25m in 2023 – last season but he reckons the Spaniard has been “a little bit better” this term.

Despite that improvement, Mikel is convinced that Maresca needs to sign a “top” replacement for Sanchez, he said on his YouTube channel: “There’s a little bit of improvement in his game, which we can all see.

READ: Enzo Maresca not getting the Chelsea credit he deserves from you, us or anyone else

“When he’s doing well, we also have to give a bit of credit. Yes, Sanchez is doing a little bit better compared to what he’s done last season, a little few mistakes.

“He started the season again a little bit shaky, but now he’s a little bit more consistent in terms of his performances. But I still think that we do need a top, top goalkeeper.”

On Chelsea’s aims for the rest of the season, Mikel added: “I think we’re not going to win the league this season.

“I think we just lack a bit more experience in terms of winning the league, but I think top four should be our aim this season, Chelsea.”

MORE ON CHELSEA FROM F365:

👉 ‘Confirmed’ – Chelsea in ‘direct contact’ for Real Madrid star as they ruin ‘agreed’ Liverpool swap

👉 Chelsea ‘very much’ on the hunt for superstar LaLiga striker with clear route to transfer

👉 An exhaustive list of the 51 PL players who have created better chances than Wirtz this season

Moises Caicedo has been one of the standout Chelsea players so far this season and Sanchez hailed him as the “best player playing in his position anywhere” after the Blues beat Tottenham 1-0 on November 1.

Sanchez said: “He’s an actual animal! He’s the best player playing in his position anywhere. Who’s better than him in that position?

“He’s a beast. Every challenge, every 50-50, he wins it. His composure on the ball, his finishing…if he strikes it on target it goes in!

“I knew him at Brighton when he wasn’t even playing at Brighton. I remember speaking to him at lunch about whether he was going to go on loan or not. He took his chance and since then he’s been flying, getting better and better. He’s still only 24.

“He hasn’t changed much. As a character he’s always been the same, about hard work and effort, and quiet. A very good guy. Obviously he’s filled out a bit more with age, and with experience he’s got better and better on the pitch. His confidence has got higher and higher.”