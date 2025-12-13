Chelsea have been encouraged to sign a Manchester City star to replace one of their current starters under head coach Enzo Maresca.

The Blues have been marred by inconsistency this season as they have taken one step forward and two steps back.

They recently produced great performances against Barcelona and Arsenal, but have followed that up with a loss against Leeds United, a draw against AFC Bournemouth and a loss at Atalanta.

Maresca‘s side will look to bounce back on Saturday afternoon as they face Everton at Stamford Bridge, with a win enough to move his side back into the top four.

Chelsea’s inconsistency and inadequate spine will likely prevent them from winning the Premier League or the Champions League this term, so former player Mark Schwarzer reckons they should target £31m Man City star James Trafford to fix their goalkeeper issue.

“James Trafford for Chelsea? You can’t write anything off,” Schwarzer told Joe Fortune.

“I think the thing for Trafford is, I think I’ve met him once or twice, but I think if I were going to give him advice between now and the end of the season with a World Cup around the corner, wherever he goes, he has to make sure he’s playing.

“He’s got to go to a club where they are signing him as the number one. And of course, he’s got to perform.

“I think he needs to find a club, even if it’s on loan, between now and the end of the season where he’s going to play week in, week out and prove what a good goalkeeper he is.”

Schwarzer has also explained why he thinks Chelsea needs to upgrade Robert Sanchez, who has “improved dramatically” in the last six months.

‘The problem is his consistency. When you’re at a big club, you need consistency. Look at Manchester United and Andre Onana, Man City and Gianluigi Donnarumma coming in and what he’s done already,” Schwarzer added.

“I will say for Robert Sanchez, I think in the last six months, has improved dramatically. He hasn’t made as many mistakes as he had done previously.

“I think he’s made some big saves. The Club World Cup final, I think for me, was by far the best game he’s ever played for Chelsea. I think obviously there’s still some way to go.

“I think playing out from the back, with his feet at times, he’s been caught out. He’s made some poor decisions with his distribution. It’s tried to call them out this season as well. So that’s something that he still needs to very much work on and improve upon.

“I think for a club that are going to win things, I know they won the Conference League last season, not that Robert Sanchez played in those competitions, and they won the Club World Cup, but I think consistently, if you’re in the Champions League, you want to win the Premier League, you’re going to have to have a top, top-class goalkeeper.”