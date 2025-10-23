Chelsea legend Marcel Desailly has told his former club to sign an ex-Liverpool star as he would be a ‘dream’ signing for three reasons.

The Blues have been very active in the transfer market over the past few seasons, but they did fall from the top of our Premier League net spend table in the summer.

This is largely because Chelsea has sold really well to balance the books, though they still have a stacked squad with plenty of attacking options.

Still, Chelsea’s start to this season has made it clear that they are lacking in certain positions, as they have only won four of their opening eight Premier League games to sit fifth in the table.

This means the Blues could be active in the transfer market in January, with club chiefs likely to target a centre-back as they have been dogged by injuries in that department.

Despite this, Desailly has picked out former Liverpool star Darwin Nunez as a ‘dream’ January signing for Chelsea due to his age, his price tag and Liverpool’s thoughts on him.

“Darwin Nunez for me. Perfect. Spot on,” Desailly told The Metro via OLBG when asked who his ‘dream’ Chelsea signing would be in January.

“[He is] young, he had bad luck at Liverpool, but if Liverpool took him, it means that they’ve seen in him a real potential.

“I wanted Darwin Nunez to come into the system confident, with Maresca, with a good system.

“It could have really been helpful for Chelsea. Not too expensive. So this is my opinion. I would have really loved to see that player in the squad.

“If he’s still in the market, if Saudi is not suiting him correctly, he could be the one that comes back.”

When asked whether Chelsea should also look to sign more defenders, Desailly added: “They are quite young. They had some injury. They have to replace the players.

“Maresca sometimes likes to play with different tactics, for either three, four, it depends, and he asks his central defender to go forward and play with the midfield.

“They have good defenders, but they are sometimes too attracted by getting the ball back instead of, first of all, you need to defend correctly and allow the others to take on the offensive side of it.

“So it’s just a balance of everything. So we hope the squad is big enough to be able to bring stability to the defence.”