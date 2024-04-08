Chelsea have been told to sign two Manchester United players as they “could be good options” for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

The Blues have invested over £1bn on signings since Todd Boehly’s consortium completed its takeover of the Premier League club. Despite this, they have struggled this season.

“Both are quality players…”

Chelsea were held to a 2-2 at Bramall Lane against Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon as Oliver McBurnie netted a stoppage-time winner.

Following this result, Chelsea are ninth in the Premier League and five points adrift of sixth-placed Man Utd with a game in hand.

Man Utd have also struggled this season but ex-Chelsea defender William Gallas thinks his former club should sign Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes.

“Both Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes could be good options for Chelsea,” Gallas told Gambling Zone.

“Both are quality players. Bruno could definitely be the kind of midfielder who has the quality to play in the number ten role where Chelsea lack strength.

“Chelsea are a team of young players and Bruno Fernandes has the leadership qualities to get through certain periods. He’d be a good signing if the rumours are true.”

“His performances are not good enough…”

Gallas is also concerned about Raheem Sterling as his stats for Chelsea “speak for themselves”.

“Sterling’s statistics speak for themselves, when he was at Manchester City he was scoring many more goals than now he’s at Chelsea,” Gallas added.

“Right now, his performances are not good enough for his second season, so if you look right now his numbers are not great either.

“If the fans are not happy with him, then maybe that’s fair because when he was in Liverpool or Manchester he had great seasons.

“Since he’s signed for Chelsea, he has not performed in the same way as he did before and it’s understandable if some fans want to see him leave.”

Former Premier League manager Alan Pardew thinks Chelsea should be more concerned about their defence as their back four “worries” him.

“After some time Chelsea do have a team that kind of resembles the one from the week before now, but the back four worries me a bit with Chelsea,” Pardew told talkSPORT.

“I think going forward they’re okay, I wouldn’t say they’re brilliant. But the back four is the concern if you’re going to have any kind of consistency.

“It’s amazing when you think about, and I’ve got a lot of friends who are Chelsea fans, the history of the Champions League and the Premier League titles and [Jose] Mourinho and all that history… it wasn’t that long ago.

“And now they’ve spent all this money and it looks like their best bet is going to be the Europa Conference League. I mean, it’s a bit of a worry, isn’t it?”