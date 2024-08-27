Chelsea-linked striker Ivan Toney has “said yes” to an offer from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli, according former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs.

The England international has made it clear that he wants to leave Brentford in the summer transfer window and now it looks like his wish will come true.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United were among the Premier League clubs rumoured to be interested in his signature but it has been cold so far in terms of offers.

Jacobs insists that the only offer on the table is from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli and that Toney has now “said yes” to a deal worth around €60m (£52m).

The journalist wrote on X: “Ivan Toney has said yes to Al-Ahli, and agreed financials worth close to €60m over three years. Al-Ahli had asked for an answer on Monday. Saudi club now trying to reach an agreement with Brentford after seeing a bid of up to £35m with add-ons turned down.

“Caution, in case a late European suitor emerges but as of Tuesday morning, Al-Ahli are the only club in talks with Brentford. They are prepared to pay £42m. Brentford want £50m, pointing to both their long-standing valuation and the fee Al-Hilal paid for Aleksandar Mitrović.”

But Man Utd legend Teddy Sheringham has called on Toney to have a change of heart as the Brentford striker “would be wasted playing” in the Middle East.

Sheringham told Prime Casino: “At Ivan Toney’s age – he’s 28-years-old – he absolutely shouldn’t be thinking about a move to Saudi. That’s an attractive option for him at the end of his career – he would be wasted playing over there in his prime.

“I would tell Toney, don’t worry about the wages being offered, you’ll get those opportunities later, stay in the Premier League and score goals in the best division in the world.

“I’m very surprised that he hasn’t gone anywhere yet. I think he would be the perfect fit for so many clubs in the Premier League. Before Tottenham signed Solanke, I was hoping that we were looking at him.

“I’ve said this before, I don’t want him to sign for Arsenal, because they’ve got a lot of good players already, but he would be perfect for them. I think he would be perfect for Chelsea too, even with all the problems in West London.

“He’s an old-school centre forward that causes defences so many problems. Scoring goals is the most difficult job in football, and he’s got proven pedigree when it comes to hitting the back of the net. The window closes on Friday.

“Maybe some Premier League clubs are waiting to see if they can pinch him on a reduced fee, but I’d be amazed if he was still at Brentford when the window closes.”

And Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol has claimed that Chelsea have now made their move to sign Toney too as they look to beat Al-Ahli to his signature.

Solhekol said on X: ‘Chelsea have made a move to sign Ivan Toney from Brentford. They want a proven goalscorer to be their new No. 9. He will fit into their wage structure and transfer fee will be reasonable. Toney has incredible offer from Saudi but Chelsea can offer Premier League football.’

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen had been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea but Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio now insists that Paris Saint-Germain are likely to make a late bid for the Nigeria international.

Di Marzio wrote on his website: ‘With Goncalo Ramos’ injury, PSG is still looking for a striker and is not giving up on Victor Osimhen . The French club could present a last-minute offer to Napoli for the Nigerian, putting 50/60 million euros on the table . It will then be up to Napoli to decide whether to accept or not.’