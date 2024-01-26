Chelsea top Premier League January transfer window spend table by ridiculous £330m margin

Which Premier League club has spent the most in the history of the January transfer window? Well, that answer was obvious even before you read the title, but here is the ranking of all 20 teams…

20) Luton Town

Total spend: £1.9m

Net spend: £-1.5m

This is their first crack at the January transfer window and it is going how we all expected.

19) Brentford

Total spend: £14.8m

Net spend: £43.6m

Brentford’s net spend will look even more impressive if they sell Ivan Toney before the deadline. Which they won’t unless they get a silly offer.

18) Sheffield United

Total spend: £41.6m

Net spend: £-27.4m

The Blades like a winter signing, you know.

17) Nottingham Forest

Total spend: £42.5m

Net spend: £-8.1m

Forest eclipsed their total January spend by July 10 in the 2022 summer transfer window.

16) Burnley

Total spend: £73.9m

Net spend: £-25.6m

The Clarets are 20th if you include every single club to have played in the Premier League – from January 2003 – below Southampton, Stoke City, Watford and Middlesbrough.

15) Fulham

Total spend: £74.9m

Net spend: £-34.2m

This lot would be 19th, for what it’s worth.

14) Crystal Palace

Total spend: £101.9m

Net spend: £-83.7m

Palace ought to have been a lot more active this month amid discontent amongst the fans. Profit and sustainability rules and that, though.

13) Brighton

Total spend: £102.2m

Net spend: £-58.8m

Disappointed Brighton don’t have a positive net spend. We thought that was their mantra.

12) Bournemouth

Total spend: £108.9m

Net spend: £-104.7m

Only £4m from player sales is quite impressive. With 160 departures as well.

11) Wolves

Total spend: £110m

Net spend: £-56.4m

The summer sale of Ruben Neves was not enough to give us a Wolves madness last summer so their lack of activity in January is no surprise.

10) Everton

Total spend: £142.3m

Net spend: £-9.9m

They have a very poor record in the transfer market but at least their January net spend is respectable.

9) West Ham

Total spend: £149.1m

Net spend: £-27.9m

They bought Jarrod Bowen in a January window. They also bought Jordan Hugill. You’ll take the good with the bad sometimes.

8) Aston Villa

Total spend: £160.8m

Net spend: £-116.1m

Villa have made a £10m-plus January signing in each of the last three years. Morgan Sanson was a good buy, wasn’t he?

7) Manchester United

Total spend: £211.8m

Net spend: £-124.1m

Surprisingly low on this ranking. They obviously prefer wasting money on flops when the weather is a bit nicer.

6) Tottenham

Total spend: £232.3m

Net spend: £-134.3m

A Europa League spot, is it? Fitting.

5) Arsenal

Total spend: £243m

Net spend: £-150.1m

No ‘4th – Arsenal’ joke here. So close to feeling like we were in 2011 again. At least St Totteringhams Day has come early!

4) Newcastle United

Total spend: £263.6m

Net spend: £-163m

The Magpies were the biggest spenders in 2016 and 2022 – which was their first window with the Saudi trillions.

3) Liverpool

Total spend: £277.9m

Net spend: £-38.8m

They bought Virgil van Dijk and sold Philippe Coutinho in the same January window. Back when transfers were interesting.

Philippe Coutinho, Virgil van Dijk and Enzo Fernandez feature in the top three January deals.

2) Manchester City

Total spend: £291.2m

Net spend: £-172.2m

They spent a lot on Aymeric Laporte in 2018 and their £12.5m signing of Claudio Echeverri made 2024 the third-lowest spending January in Premier League history, overtaking 2002/03.

1) Chelsea

Total spend: £624.8m

Net spend: £-322.8m

They went a bit crazy last year, didn’t they? It wasn’t their first silly January escapade. They are miles clear of Man City…

