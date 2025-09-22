Cole Palmer has scored at least one Premier League goal against every member of the Big Six, and might catch Eden Hazard soon.

From the obvious Hazard to the slightly more obscure Alex and Ross Barkley, here is every player to have scored for Chelsea in Premier League matches against Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham since the start of the 2010/11 season – the first in which they comprised the top six.

We have even broken it down into goals against each opponent before confirming the overall totals. These numbers are accurate as of the last Chelsea game versus a Big Six side (1-2 v Manchester United on September 20, 2025).

v Arsenal

Eden Hazard (4)

Marcos Alonso, Juan Mata (3)

Tammy Abraham, Cesar Azpilicueta, Diego Costa, Jorginho, Frank Lampard, Oscar (2)

Alex, Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto’o, Cesc Fabregas, Branislav Ivanovic, Reece James, Romelu Lukaku, Noni Madueke, Alvaro Morata, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer, Pedro, Mo Salah, Andre Schurrle, John Terry, Fernando Torres, Timo Werner, Kurt Zouma (1)

v Liverpool

Eden Hazard (4)

Diego Costa, Olivier Giroud, Christian Pulisic, Ramires, John Terry, Willian (2)

Tammy Abraham, Demba Ba, Gary Cahill, Axel Disasi, Samuel Eto’o, Enzo Fernandez, Kai Havertz, Nicolas Jackson, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, David Luiz, Mason Mount, Christopher Nkunku, Oscar, Cole Palmer, Daniel Sturridge (1)

v Manchester City

Eden Hazard (3)

N’Golo Kante, David Luiz, Andre Schurrle, Raheem Sterling, Willian (2)

Marcos Alonso, Gary Cahill, Diego Costa, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Branislav Ivanovic, Nicolas Jackson, Frank Lampard, Noni Madueke, Raul Meireles, Cole Palmer, Christian Pulisic, Ramires, Loic Remy, Thiago Silva, Fernando Torres, Hakim Ziyech (1)

v Manchester United

Cole Palmer (4)

Samuel Eto’o, Juan Mata (3)

Marcos Alonso, Eden Hazard, Jorginho, Frank Lampard, David Luiz (2)

Ross Barkley, Gary Cahill, Moises Caicedo, Trevoh Chalobah, Diego Costa, Marc Cucurella, Didier Drogba, Joao Felix, Conor Gallagher, N’Golo Kante, Alvaro Morata, Pedro, Ramires, Antonio Rudiger, Fernando Torres, Willian (1)

v Tottenham

Eden Hazard, Nicolas Jackson (4)

Marcos Alonso, Cole Palmer (3)

Demba Ba, Gary Cahill, Didier Drogba, Enzo Fernandez, Olivier Giroud, Juan Mata, Pedro, Thiago Silva, Daniel Sturridge, John Terry, Willian (2)

Trevoh Chalobah, Diego Costa, Samuel Eto’o, Reece James, Jorginho, Salomon Kalou, N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly, Frank Lampard, Alvaro Morata, Victor Moses, Oscar, Ramires, Loic Remy, Antonio Rudiger, Jadon Sancho, Hakim Ziyech (1)

Total (current players in italics)

Eden Hazard (17)

Cole Palmer (10)

Marcos Alonso (9)

Juan Mata (8)

Diego Costa, Willian (7)

Samuel Eto’o, Nicolas Jackson, Frank Lampard (6)

Gary Cahill, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, David Luiz, Ramires, John Terry (5)

Didier Drogba, Olivier Giroud, Oscar (4)

Tammy Abraham, Demba Ba, Enzo Fernandez, Alvaro Morata, Pedro, Christian Pulisic, Andre Schurrle, Thiago Silva, Daniel Sturridge, Fernando Torres (3)

Cesar Azpilicueta, Trevoh Chalobah, Branislav Ivanovic, Reece James, Noni Madueke, Loic Remy, Antonio Rudiger, Raheem Sterling, Hakim Ziyech (2)

Alex, Ross Barkley, Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Axel Disasi, Cesc Fabregas, Joao Felix, Conor Gallagher, Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Salomon Kalou, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mateo Kovacic, Romelu Lukaku, Raul Meireles, Victor Moses, Mason Mount, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Pedro Neto, Christopher Nkunku, Mo Salah, Jadon Sancho, Timo Werner, Kurt Zouma (1)