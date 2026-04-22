According to reports, Xabi Alonso has become a ‘top target’ for Chelsea and he wants them to sign a Tottenham Hotspur star this summer.

Alonso is one of the best available managers in Europe after exiting Real Madrid at the start of this year, but he could soon return to football.

The former Bayer Leverkusen boss has been heavily linked with a potential return to the Premier League, with Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea mentioned as possible destinations.

It initially felt inevitable that Alonso would return to Liverpool to replace Arne Slot, but the Dutchman could remain at Anfield after moving a step closer to securing Champions League football over the weekend.

And a report on Wednesday morning claimed Chelsea are the ‘new destination’ for Alonso, who appears to be a contender to replace current head coach Liam Rosenior.

READ: Chelsea eye ‘five managers’ to replace Rosenior; Spurs star to replace ‘Man Utd flop’



Under Rosenior, Chelsea have lost seven of their last eight games as their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League have dramatically faded.

Rosenior was always going to be up against it at Chelsea due to his limited experience, but reports in recent weeks have indicated that club chiefs intend to stick with the head coach heading into next season.

However, they could be forced to make a U-turn as Rosenior’s position is close to becoming untenable.

A new report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Alonso is one of the ‘top targets’ to replace Rosenior and he has demanded the signing of Spurs centre-back Micky van de Ven as a ‘first request’.

READ MORE: Ranking 24 BlueCo mistakes at Chelsea as Rosenior appointment joins three sackings



The report claims:

‘Chelsea’s interest in Xabi Alonso is strong, but the manager also has his own demands. The Spaniard wouldn’t arrive alone and has already begun to convey his ideas to the English club’s board. Among his requests, Micky van de Ven stands out. The centre-back, currently at Tottenham Hotspur, is one of the players the manager considers essential to building his project. ‘Van de Ven stands out for his speed, his ability to cover large areas, and his ball distribution, qualities that perfectly fit Xabi Alonso’s style of play. His signing would be a key reinforcement for Chelsea’s defence.’

‘D-Day’ for Rosenior at Chelsea revealed

And according to our colleagues at TEAMtalk, Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United is considered ‘sack D-Day’ for Rosenior, with it noted that a ‘loss could be disastrous for the head coach’.

The report explains:

‘We can reveal that their stance could shift dramatically this weekend. Should results show no sign of improvement and Chelsea crash out of the FA Cup, the board will move to explore alternatives in earnest. ‘Should Rosenior fail to turn things around, Chelsea are determined to have a new head coach in place for the summer, allowing time for proper integration ahead of the next campaign and the transfer window.’

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