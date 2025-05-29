Liam Delap has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea.

According to reports, Chelsea have reached a ‘total agreement’ to sign Liam Delap from Ipswich Town after he was pursued by Manchester United.

Delap was a major breakout star in the Premier League this season, grabbing 12 goals and two assists in his 37 appearances for Ipswich Town.

The former Man City striker also impressed with his all-around game, with his emergence attracting interest from several Premier League clubs.

Delap is a cheaper alternative to Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen and Benjamin Sesko, who are more established options as contenders to be Europe’s top scorer in 2025.

There is a £30m relegation release clause in Delap’s contract and Chelsea have won the race to sign the 22-year-old.

Man Utd had been mooted as Delap’s most likely destination, but a recent report revealed Chelsea have leapt ahead of their Big Six rivals in the tussle to land the talented striker.

On Thursday evening, The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed Chelsea have reached a ‘total agreement’ to sign Delap this summer.

He added:

‘The England Under-21 international has a £30million ($40m) release clause in his contract at Ipswich that became active following the club’s relegation from the Premier League. ‘The 22-year-old’s personal terms are not anticipated to be a problem and he is now expected to move to Stamford Bridge.’

More details have been provided by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has revealed three ‘key’ reasons behind Delap’s decision to join Chelsea over Man Utd.

He tweeted: “Liam Delap to Chelsea, here we go! Agreement in place as £30m release clause will be triggered.

“Manchester City will not use buy back clause and Delap has already accepted Chelsea project.

“Long term deal, Maresca’s impact + UCL football key. Delap will join #CFC.”

He added: “Liam Delap will sign his Chelsea contract in the next 24 hours as Ipswich Town has now authorized medical tests.

“Man City will get 30% of the deal as they had sell-on clause included in agreement with Ipswich Town.

“Buy back clause won’t be activated, Delap will join #CFC.”

The Athletic reporter Laurie Whitwell has provided details on Man Utd’s alternative plans after missing out on their “first choice” target.

“Delap was United’s first choice as centre-forward, so this leaves their circumstances up in the air. It is the crucial position that had been targeted in advance of the window, given the issues the team have had scoring goals. The impending arrival of Matheus Cunha has eased the pressure somewhat but getting in a striker should still be a high priority for United,” he said.

“Amorim has a strong relationship with Viktor Gyokeres but the Sweden international wants Champions League football on his exit from Sporting CP. Napoli’s Victor Osimhen has also been discussed but his wage demands have been seen as too excessive.

“Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford is a genuine option and perhaps United pivot to a different strategy, given his best performances have come as a wider player.”