Tottenham transfer boost as list of seven players Chelsea ‘hope to sell’ is revealed

Marc Cucurella, Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja could all be leaving Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Chelsea are ready to part with seven players, including Conor Gallagher in the summer, in a boost to Tottenham’s transfer hopes, according to reports.

Spurs were linked heavily with a move for the England international over the January transfer window with Ange Postecoglou understood to be a big fan of the midfielder.

They were linked right up until the transfer deadline but Gallagher had no intention of leaving Stamford Bridge in the winter transfer window.

But their hopes could now be boosted after reports in Spain insisted that Gallagher and six other players will be up for sale this summer in an effort to raise money towards FFP.

Spanish publication Fichajes claims that Chelsea ‘need to generate £100million through the sale of players before June 30‘ to comply with the rules and are considering ‘the possible exodus of up to seven players’.

The report names Lewis Hall, Armando Broja, Romelu Lukaku, Marc Cucurella, Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah and Ian Maatsen as the seven players Chelsea ‘hopes to sell in the summer market’.

It is understood that Tottenham are ‘closely monitoring Gallagher’s situation’, interest from Roma or Saudi Arabia could see Lukaku leave, while Maatsen – who is impressing at Borussia Dortmund this season – has a £35m release clause.

Speaking last week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano brought an update on Tottenham interest in Gallagher, he wrote in his Caught Offside column: “I’m aware that Conor Gallagher stories are always in the media but my honest understanding is that there is nothing new to report right now.

“We stated multiple times that Tottenham like him and that Ange Postecoglou is a big fan, but the real news will be if and when Spurs make an approach to Chelsea, but this hasn’t happened so far.

“Chelsea still have a chance to extend his contract until June/July, otherwise all parties will consider a summer move.”

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that Gallagher has told him that he wants to stay at Stamford Bridge with 18 months remaining on his contract.

Pochettino said: “What he told me was to stay at Chelsea. But then it’s about him and the club. I’m not suffering with this type of thing, he still has one year more on his contract. I think it is a matter for him and the club.”

On his importance to the team, Pochettino added: “He’s a player with great commitment with the team.

“Always trying to compensate every situation in an offensive and defensive situation and that is priceless to have a player like him.

“I’m so happy for him and I’m so happy for the team because it’s a victory we needed, the three points to confirm the reaction after Wolverhampton.

“It was a very good game against Aston Villa and it was a great opportunity.”