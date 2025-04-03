Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Chelsea and Tottenham will renew rivalries when they meet in a Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

Ange Postecoglou’s record against Chelsea doesn’t make for pretty reading. The Aussie has lost all three meetings with the Blues, conceding 10 goals in the process.

We asked Big Ange how he plans to turn that record around, but he just got upset and told us that he always thought it would take three years to have success in the Premier League.

Barring an incredible end-of-season run, Thursday’s trip to the Bridge is nothing more than an opportunity to be spiteful and p*ss on Chelsea’s chips.

Ange is now second favourite in the sack race but that would seem particularly harsh to us, as 85% of Spurs’ net spend in the transfer window went on players 21 and under.

The same approach has worked wonders for a Chelsea side on the verge of Champions League football, though spending the best part of £600,000,000 on 25 players has left them surprisingly better equipped to deal with injuries than Spurs.

Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction:

Injuries have derailed Tottenham’s chances of making a real fist of this season, yet they were able to field almost their strongest side when surrendering a 2-0 lead to lose to Chelsea in the reverse fixture.

Neither side is in great form coming into this fixture, with the Blues having won two of five in the league. Those wins came against, let’s be honest, already relegated teams in Southampton and Leicester City.

Spurs haven’t fared much better, winless in three before the international break and losing eight of 14 on their travels this season.

Despite that, something is telling us to zig when we should zag. Ange and his team had the break to get healthy and refocus, intending to salvage some pride and finish near the top half at least.

Keep in mind Spurs have produced emphatic wins away to Man United, Man City and Brentford this season, all at a time when the chips were down.

In addition to backing the visitors to spring a surprise, we’re predicting they’ll pile the pressure on the Chelsea goal at some point and make Robert Sanchez earn his crust.

Chelsea team news

Chelsea look set to welcome several key players back to the fold in the coming week, though it remains to be seen if any of them will be fit to start on Thursday.

Wesley Fofana has been a standout performer in defence for the Blues, and so could partner Levi Colwill as part of a back four.

Reece James, Marc Cucurella, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo came through the international break unscathed.

Christopher Nkunku may be asked to continue playing on the left if Pedro Neto is deployed in attack, which all depends on the fitness of the returning Nicolas Jackson.

Noni Madueke is also an option in the wide areas.

Chelsea expected line-up

Sanchez – James, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella – Fernandez, Caicedo – Sancho, Palmer, Nkunku – Neto

Tottenham team news

Ange should be able to call upon the trio of Vicario, Christian Romero and Micky van de Ven on a regular basis going forward, which is huge for Spurs’ end-of-season prospects.

They’ll be flanked by the dependable Pedro Porro on the right and surprise package Djed Spence, who not so long ago was deemed surplus to requirements and sent on an ill-fated loan spell to Championship Leeds, on the left.

Archie Gray enjoyed a start in a more familiar role in midfield last time out, but we expect him to make way with Lucas Bergvall and James Maddison as options.

Wilson Odobert could be deployed on the left but that’ll depend on the availability of Dejan Kulusevski, with his status unknown at the time of writing.

If Kulu is indeed fit, you’d expect him to join Dominic Solanke and Son Heung-Min in the attack.

Tottenham expected line-up

Vicario – Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence – Bergvall, Bentancur, Maddison – Odobert, Solanke, Heung-Min

Chelsea vs Tottenham: How to watch and listen

Chelsea vs Tottenham stats:

Chelsea’s three-match win streak has compounded their dominance in this fixture, in which they’ve won 23 and drawn 12 of 43 meetings.

Chelsea came from 2-0 down inside 11 minutes to score four unanswered goals and win the reverse fixture 4-3.

Chelsea’s last three matches have finished 1-0, the first time they’ve played out the same scoreline in three consecutive games since facing Leicester, Southampton and West Ham in March of 2022.

The last time they featured in a trio if 1-0 wins was when they beat West Brom, Sunderland and Crystal Palace in 2016.

Chelsea’s home games are averaging 3.03xG per game this season, which is identical to the 3.03xG Spurs are averaging in away games.

Tottenham have won more matches on their travels than at home this season, taking maximum points in 36% of away trips compared to 33% of home dates.

Chelsea vs Tottenham referee stats:

Craig Pawson, who was demoted by UEFA last summer and controversially ruled out a late Chelsea goal at this stage of the season last year, will take charge of Thursday’s fixture.

He was also at the centre of VAR controversy this season as Everton fans fumed at his decision not to award the Toffees a penalty against Newcastle in October.

Thursday’s assignment will be his 18th Premier League fixture of a campaign which has also seen him officiate games in the Champions League, League Cup, Europa League and Nations League.

It will be the first time he’s refereed Chelsea this season, but he did oversee Spurs’ 4-1 win at home to Aston Villa recently.

Pawson is averaging 4.12 yellow cards per game, 0.18 red cards and has awarded five penalties in 22 contests.