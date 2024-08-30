Chelsea transfer ‘back on’ as Ipswich ‘renegotiation’ reaches ‘advanced’ stage with ‘parties optimistic’

According to reports, Armando Broja’s proposed move from Premier League giants Chelsea to rivals Ipswich Town is ‘back on’ and at an ‘advanced’ stage.

Broja was always likely to leave Chelsea this summer after he endured an unsuccessful loan spell at Fulham last season. He failed to score in his eight Premier League appearances for the Cottagers.

Following their promotion to the Premier League, Ipswich have been very active in the transfer market and their priority on deadline day is to sign a new striker.

Earlier this month, Ipswich came close to signing Broja, but this deal fell through.

However, with Ipswich becoming increasingly desperate, a report on Friday afternoon revealed they have ‘revived talks’ with Chelsea over signing Broja, who is currently out injured.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has since revealed that Ipswich and Chelsea are in “advanced talks” over Broja.

He said: “Ipswich and Chelsea are now in advanced talks for Armando Broja.

“The terms of a previous loan with £30m obligation are currently being renegotiated following an Achilles issue discovered during Broja’s original medical. Nothing is totally done yet, but all parties are optimistic”.

Jacobs has provided more details in a report for talkSPORT, saying the proposed transfer is ‘back on’.

‘Scans during the striker’s medical revealed he had some Achilles issue, and the Blues and Tractor Boys are now re-negotiating the original deal, which was a loan with an obligation to buy for £30 million. ‘An agreement has yet to be reached, but both parties are confident of finding a solution that will see Ipswich get the additional striker they are craving. ‘Broja is one of many first-team Chelsea players who have been bombed out of Enzo Maresca’s main training group in the hope of finding them a new club.’

Speaking on Friday, Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna was asked about Broja and said a deal must be “right for all parties”.

“There has been discussions with Armando (Broja), that is not a secret, and it is not a secret that he has got an injury issue,” the Ipswich manager said.

“The clubs are ongoing with discussions, it has to be the right thing for all parties.

“It has to be the right thing for us – that he can come and have a positive impact at a point in the season.

“It has to be the right thing for Armando, as it’s a very important moment for his young career, and the right decision for Chelsea, so those parties are continuing to discuss.

“We will see what is right and hopefully the best resolution will be found by this evening.”