Chelsea receive transfer ban and fine as they are punished for breaking Premier League rules

Chelsea have received a suspended one-year first-team player transfer ban, an academy transfer ban and fine for breaking Premier League rules.

The Blues have spent well over £1billion on new players since a Todd Boehly-led consortium took control of the club in May 2022.

However, things haven’t gone to plan for the BlueCo group with the new owners failing to win a domestic trophy since taking over, only winning the UEFA Conference League and Club World Cup.

Liam Rosenior replaced Enzo Maresca earlier this year with Chelsea not where they want to be on the pitch, and they now face bad news off the pitch.

Journalist Ben Jacobs was one of the first to reveal the news of Chelsea’s punishment with the Blues hit with a record fine, academy transfer ban and suspended first-team transfer ban for breaches of the Premier League’s rules relating to financial reporting.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘BREAKING: An Independent Commission has handed Chelsea a £10.75 million fine for breaches of the Premier League’s rules relating to Financial Reporting, Third Party Investment and Youth Development under Roman Abramovich.

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‘Chelsea has been sanctioned by the Premier League with an immediate nine-month Academy Transfer ban and a suspended one-year first-team player transfer ban (suspended for two years). Chelsea has accepted both sanctions which come as a result of the Premier League’s investigation.

‘It was established that between 2011 and 2018, undisclosed payments by third parties associated with the club were made to players, unregistered agents and other third parties.

‘The Premier League say Chelsea “has accepted, among other things, that the making of these payments, as well as the failure to disclose them to the League, constituted a breach of the requirement to act in good faith towards the League.”

‘Self-reporting by Clearlake-Boehly was considered when assessing the severity of the punishment. A separate FA disciplinary process involving the club’s alleged breaches of FA Regulations arising out of similar conduct remains ongoing.’

A statement from the club read: ‘Chelsea Football Club is pleased to confirm that the club has reached a settlement with the Premier League in relation to historical regulatory matters that were self-reported by the club in 2022.

‘As previously announced, the club voluntarily and proactively disclosed to all applicable regulators potential historical rule breaches, including incomplete financial reporting that took place over a decade ago.

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‘During an extensive Premier League investigation, the club proactively disclosed many thousands of documents. Also, when requests for information were made by the Premier League, the club promptly provided comprehensive responses and facilitated all lines of inquiry to support a complex and extremely thorough process.

‘Furthermore, during the investigation, additional evidence was provided to the club by a third party regarding potential breaches of Premier League rules committed by a former employee in a small number of historical academy transactions. This information was immediately and proactively self-reported to the Premier League.

‘The club wishes to make clear that following robust financial analysis by the Premier League, it was concluded that “in no scenario would the club have exceeded the maximum allowable loss of £105 million over the three-year assessment period in the Rules.” Accordingly there is no scenario in which the club could have been in breach of the applicable limits in the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules during the applicable seasons historically.

‘From the outset of this process, the club has treated these matters with the utmost seriousness, providing full cooperation to all relevant regulators. The club welcomes the recognition from the Premier League of its “exceptional cooperation” and that “without those voluntary disclosures and the act of self-reporting, a number of the Premier League rule breaches may never have come to the attention of the League”.

‘The club accepts the terms of the settlement in full, details of which have been published on the Premier League website. For clarity, the nine-month restriction on registering Academy players applies immediately, but only to Academy players who have previously been registered with another League or EFL club in the preceding 18 months. It does not apply to current Chelsea players, international players or players who are applying for their first registration at Under 9.

‘We are pleased that the matter is now concluded.’