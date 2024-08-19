According to reports, Chelsea have been dealt a blow in the race to sign Napoli forward Victor Osimhen as the striker has ‘chosen his dream move’.

In recent transfer windows, Osimhen has been priced out of a move to the Premier League as Napoli’s asking price has consistently been more than £100m.

The Nigeria international scored 15 goals in his 25 Serie A appearances last season. There is a £110m release clause in his contract, but he’s more likely to leave this summer than he was in previous windows as he is pushing for a move.

After a ‘disrespectful’ offer saw Chelsea miss out on Atletico Madrid’s Samu Omorodion, they have turned their attention to signing as their priority is to sign a new striker before the transfer window closes at the end of this month.

Napoli have selected Chelsea outcast Lukaku as their preferred replacement for Osimhen, who is also linked with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

A swap deal involving Osimhen and Lukaku is being discussed, but a report from The Sun claims the Napoli star is ‘willing to wait’ to secure his ‘dream move’.

The report claims he’s ‘chosen his next team’ as he wants to sign for Ligue Un champions PSG.

‘Osimhen is tipped to reject Chelsea and Arsenal – so he can wait up to two weeks for his dream move. ‘Paris Saint-Germain have stepped up their hunt over the summer. And it’s claimed the battle for his signature is now between just three clubs – Chelsea, Arsenal and the French giants.’

A report from German journalist Florian Plettenberg claims Osimhen “wants to join” PSG, but they need to sell a player before they can sanction a move.

“Chelsea, still trying to sign the 26 y/o striker and been told that there was also a loose approach from Arsenal weeks ago.

“But Osimhen is not currently pushing for a move to the Premier League. His preference is Paris but they can’t proceed as Kolo Muani/Ramos are under contract.”

While Chelsea could miss out on Osimhen, a report from journalist Matteo Moretto claims they are “close” to signing Joao Felix and this deal will see Conor Gallagher join Atletico Madrid.

Moretto said: “The Joao Felix-Conor Gallagher affair is close to its conclusion. Atletico Madrid and Chelsea, after an incredibly frosty and tense first phase, have resumed concrete conversations on the matter.

“Atletico really want Gallagher through the door, and the English footballer himself wants to continue his career in Madrid. He has spoken with manager Diego Simeone, and is excited about his new adventure.

“On the flipside, Felix has said yes to Chelsea, and will lower his salary to return to England and the Premier League. The two clubs are outlining the structure of the deal, between a fixed fee and bonuses.

“Ultimately, Chelsea want to pay less than €45M as a fixed portion for the Portuguese playmaker, and are working towards a fee around €40m, plus bonuses. Gallagher’s valuation remains similar to what was previously agreed, that is, around €42M. The clubs are finalising the deal.”