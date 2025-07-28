According to reports, Chelsea have submitted a ‘sensational swap offer’ to Premier League rivals Aston Villa as they eye England star Morgan Rogers.

Chelsea are not messing around this summer as they have already invested over £210m on signings, with Liam Delap, Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens among their notable additions.

This places the Blues as the second-placed side in our biggest spenders in Europe ranking, and they are plotting more signings before this transfer window closes.

Their current focus is on signing Jorrel Hato and Xavi Simons, with Fabrizio Romano revealing on Monday morning that they have ‘total confidence’ over these deals.

Romano tweeted: “Chelsea mantain total confidence to sign both Jorrel Hato and Xavi Simons.

“Negotiations continue this week with Ajax after total agreement with Hato last week, deal close.

“Xavi Simons wants Chelsea and talks with RB Leipzig on the fee/structure of the deal are ongoing.”

Chelsea have also been sporadically linked with Rogers after he enjoyed a remarkable breakout season in 2024/25.

Rogers sparkled for Aston Villa in the Champions League, while he was also a standout performer in the Premier League as he established himself as a regular for England.

It is hardly surprising that Villa’s preference is to keep Rogers, but they could be forced to sell their prized asset due to their PSG fears after missing out on Champions League qualification.

Now, a report from Football Insider claims Chelsea have formalised their interest in Rogers with a ‘sensational swap offer’, with two stars said to be included in this proposed deal.

Nicolas Jackson and Tosin Adarabioyo are said to be the players on offer to Aston Villa, with Rogers their ‘top target for the remainder of this window’.

Rogers is said to be valued at £100m, but Chelsea have not been ‘put off’ as Jackson, Adarabioyo and a ‘cash sum’ have been offered to Aston Villa in a ‘part-exchange’ proposal.

The report claims Aston Villa are currently ‘resisting interest’ and have ‘made it clear that Rogers is not for sale’, though Chelsea have a strong ‘feeling’ about this move.

