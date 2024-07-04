Chelsea owner Todd Boehly will be hoping Marc Cucurella is successful as he tries to persuade one of the club’s top targets to reject the approaches of Barcelona, Arsenal and Liverpool and move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Cucurella has carried his fine form for Chelsea at the end of last season into Euro 2024, and has struck up a good relationship on the left flank with Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams, who has grabbed the attention of many big-name suitors through his performances in Germany.

The 21-year-old – who has a £46.5m release clause – has started three of Spain’s four games this summer and scored a stunning goal in their last-16 win over Georgia.

Arsenal are ‘going all out’, Liverpool are ready to ‘knock out’ their competition to sign Williams, who is also said to be Hansi Flick’s priority for Barcelona.

‘Telling him to sign for Chelsea’

But Chelsea are also very keen and while Cucurella admits Williams would be a “great signing” for Barcelona, he’s revealed that he’s been trying to persuade his compatriot to sign for the Blues.

“He is a great player, he is bringing out all his potential,” Cucurella told Spanish outlet SPORT when asked about Williams.

“It is a source of pride that he is on our team, that he is our teammate and with players like him everything is easier.

“He would be a great signing [for Barcelona], but it all depends on what he wants. I’ve been telling him to sign for Chelsea…

“In the end everything depends on him, he is very young, with a lot of experience. I think he will be a great player.”

Spain vs Germany

Spain take on Germany in a mouth-watering quarter-final on Friday and Cucurella admits it will be “a demanding match”.

“It will be a very open match, which can be decided by small details,” Cucurella said on Spain’s quarter-final tie. “We play these one-on-one matches very well.

“We played two good matches against important rivals like Croatia and Italy and we must correct what we failed at, improve because it will be a demanding match and hopefully we will win.”

Cucurella will be playing under a new manager in Enzo Maresca when he returns for pre-season at Chelsea after Mauricio Pochettino left at the end of last season.

“A good coach has come and we need a bit of patience, not to make so many changes, to be more calm,” he said.

“We finished the season very well, in Europe, and then we played a final and a semi-final. We didn’t win, but the year wasn’t bad. Hopefully we can build something good.’

Cucurella has also offered his support to Spanish teenage striker Marc Guiu, who completed a £5m move to Stamford Bridge from Barcelona earlier this week.

“We spoke and I told him that if he needed anything, he should let me know,” the 25-year-old added.

“I’m happy because he’s a great player, very young, with a very promising future and we’re going to take care of him so that he can play his best football.”