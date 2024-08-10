Todd Boehly’s transfer policy is causing ‘ripples’ in the Chelsea academy that offers Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain hope of landing Blues star Josh Acheampong.

Chelsea have spent over £1.2bn on new players and managerial changes in Clearlake’s two years in charge of the club, to the cost of the academy graduates who have seen their pathways blocked to the first team and ultimately their sales for pure profit.

Big things are expected of Acheampong at Stamford Bridge, but his status as an academy graduate in a squad which already features 44 players, two of the better ones being Reece James and Malo Gusto in his position at right-back, means both Madrid and PSG ‘believe he is a player the club would consider selling’ amid concerns over Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

That’s according to the Independent, who claim that Chelsea are ‘internally insisting that Acheampong is not for sale’ as ‘Enzo Maresca likes him and sees him as a big part of plans for future’.

Conor Gallagher is on the verge of a move to Atletico Madrid and will join Ian Maatsen, Lewis Hall, Omari Hutchinson, Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ethan Ampadu and Billy Gilmour as academy stars sold in the American owners’ time at Stamford Bridge.

READ MORE: Samu Omorodion for Conor Gallagher should be the final straw for Chelsea fans

Meanwhile fellow youth products Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja have been ‘barred from using first-team facilities’ as they look to find buyers for them this summer.

The club’s treatment of their academy players has predictably ’caused ripples in Chelsea’s underage teams, with many of their academy successors now wondering whether they have to consider moves away’.

It’s claimed ‘the policy is understood to have had a profound impact at that level’.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Ranking Chelsea academy departees by club regret as Gallagher nears Atletico

👉 Chelsea FFP questions arise over £60m Pedro Neto deal as Todd Boehly ‘loves a sucker’

👉 Man Utd win title with Arsenal Lynx disaster last – ranking all 24/25 Premier League away and third kits

On Madrid and PSG’s interest, the report adds: