Chelsea transfer boost with cut-price offer for ‘No.1’ target ‘sufficient’; exit ‘fast approaching’
According to reports, Marc Guehi’s exit from Crystal Palace is ‘fast approaching’ amid interest from Premier League giants Chelsea.
Guehi progressed through the ranks at Chelsea, but he left his boyhood club after failing to make a single Premier League appearance.
In 2021, Crystal Palace bought him for around £18m following his impressive loan spell at Swansea City and he’s established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League.
The 2023/24 season was a breakout season for Guehi, who shone for Palace and England as he attracted interest from several Premier League sides.
Newcastle United were the main club in the race to sign the 24-year-old in the summer as they had several bids rejected for their top target.
Following Newcastle’s failure to land Guehi, Liverpool have also been linked with the Palace star, but Chelsea have stepped up their interest in their former player this month.
Chelsea’s fresh stance on Guehi is impacted by the injuries suffered by Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile. Earlier this week, a report claimed they had hatched a ‘masterplan’ to sign him in a swap deal including Trevoh Chalobah.
‘Chelsea’s plan to use Trevoh Chalobah as a makeweight in a deal for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi could stumble over wages.
‘Chelsea are interested in a swap deal involving Chalobah, who is currently on loan at Selhurst Park, and their former academy star Guehi.
‘Palace, who are unwilling to let Guehi leave cheaply this month despite the fact he has just 18 months left on his contract, would prefer a straight cash deal for their skipper.
‘But even if the Eagles would consider Chalobah as part of any departure for Guehi, it is understood there is some doubt that Palace would even be able to agree a salary package with him.’
Now, a report from The Athletic reveals Chelsea could land Guehi for a cut-price fee this month.
‘Guehi — whose contract at Palace has 18 months left to run — is on Chelsea’s list of potential targets for 2025.
‘But while they are admirers of the Cobham graduate who has blossomed into a full England international at Selhurst Park, Chelsea’s valuation of Guehi is considerably lower than the £65million ($80m) asking price Newcastle were quoted by Palace for their club captain during a protracted transfer saga last summer.
‘Palace are unlikely to receive an offer in that range this month or at the end of the season, when Guehi will enter the final year of his current contract. The fact no new deal has been agreed underscores the sense that the moment for him to move to a bigger club is fast approaching.
‘That moment was never expected to be January, but Chelsea’s interest has the potential to change the dynamic. One source with knowledge of the situation, granted anonymity like all those consulted for this piece to protect relationships, told The Athletic that an offer in the region of £40million could be sufficient for transfer talks to gain traction, despite the fact Palace are reluctant to lose Guehi midway through the Premier League season and he is valued highly by manager Oliver Glasner.
‘Chelsea could in theory sign Guehi for a smaller outlay than another club as a result of a sizeable sell-on fee inserted into the deal that took him from Stamford Bridge to Palace in July 2021. In reality, however, they may be required to waive that discount in order to agree a deal.’