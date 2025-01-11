According to reports, Marc Guehi’s exit from Crystal Palace is ‘fast approaching’ amid interest from Premier League giants Chelsea.

Guehi progressed through the ranks at Chelsea, but he left his boyhood club after failing to make a single Premier League appearance.

In 2021, Crystal Palace bought him for around £18m following his impressive loan spell at Swansea City and he’s established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League.

The 2023/24 season was a breakout season for Guehi, who shone for Palace and England as he attracted interest from several Premier League sides.

Newcastle United were the main club in the race to sign the 24-year-old in the summer as they had several bids rejected for their top target.

Following Newcastle’s failure to land Guehi, Liverpool have also been linked with the Palace star, but Chelsea have stepped up their interest in their former player this month.

Chelsea’s fresh stance on Guehi is impacted by the injuries suffered by Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile. Earlier this week, a report claimed they had hatched a ‘masterplan’ to sign him in a swap deal including Trevoh Chalobah.

‘Chelsea’s plan to use Trevoh Chalobah as a makeweight in a deal for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi could stumble over wages. ‘Chelsea are interested in a swap deal involving Chalobah, who is currently on loan at Selhurst Park, and their former academy star Guehi.

‘Palace, who are unwilling to let Guehi leave cheaply this month despite the fact he has just 18 months left on his contract, would prefer a straight cash deal for their skipper. ‘But even if the Eagles would consider Chalobah as part of any departure for Guehi, it is understood there is some doubt that Palace would even be able to agree a salary package with him.’

Now, a report from The Athletic reveals Chelsea could land Guehi for a cut-price fee this month.