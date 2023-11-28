Chelsea transfer ‘buy option’ revealed as PSG take lead in race for Arsenal, Liverpool-linked Brazilian

Real Madrid have the option to permanently sign Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga at the end of the season, according to reports in Spain.

Kepa – who joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao for £72million in 2018 – is the most expensive goalkeeper in history but has failed to live up to that price tag since moving to England.

He lost his place in goal after Frank Lampard signed Edouard Mendy from Rennes in 2020 but the Senegalese’s poor form last term helped the Spaniard get the No. 1 spot back.

It was expected that Kepa would keep the shirt for the 2023/24 season but he ended up joining Real Madrid on loan after Thibaut Courtois suffered a serious injury, with Mauricio Pochettino opting to bring in Robert Sanchez from Brighton after selling Mendy to Al Ahly.

It has been widely reported that the deal to send the Spanish goalkeeper back to his home country was a straight loan with no buy option.

However, it has now been claimed in Spain that there is an option to buy included in the transfer.

There is not much information in the report from COPE but it is said that Madrid president Florentino Perez ‘has a purchase option’.

It is unclear how much the buy option is worth but whatever happens, it would be surprising to see Kepa play for Chelsea again.

It was reported earlier this month by Marca that Kepa’s ‘priority’ is to remain at the Bernabeu beyond this season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are not expected to win the race for Brazilian teenager Gabriel Moscardo.

The 18-year-old defensive midfielder has caught the eye of several top clubs in Europe after impressing for Corinthians.

Under contract until 2026, Moscardo has been linked with the Blues, Arsenal, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

It is PSG who are now leading the race, according to reports.

Fabrizio Romano said on Tuesday morning that “the race is open” and there is “no agreement”, with the Parisiens “keen”.

And later on Tuesday, he said PSG “are set to open talks” and are “seriously interested”.

Romano added that he understands Chelsea will not bid for Moscardo.

PSG’s interest has also been reported by Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, who says the French champions are “in advanced negotiations” and are the “best placed” to sign Moscardo from Corinthians.

