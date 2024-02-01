Chelsea transfer ‘close to agreement’ as striker is told to ‘decide between’ two PL clubs after ‘U-turn’

According to reports, Fulham and Wolves target Armando Broja is edging closer towards an exit from Premier League giants Chelsea.

All eyes are on the Broja transfer saga as not much else of note is happening on deadline day.

Earlier this week, Chelsea turned down a straight loan bid from Premier League rivals Wolves for Broja. It has been suggested that the Blues were initially only interested in a permanent exit and valued the forward at around £50m.

Understandably, Premier League clubs have scoffed at this high asking price as Broja has only scored one goal in his 13 league appearances this season.

On Thursday evening, Football Insider revealed Wolves are ‘rivalling Fulham in the late-window race’ to sign Broja. The report adds.

‘It is believed Chelsea are now open to loan offers for Broja in a U-turn on their original stance on the Albania international’s future. ‘Football Insider previously revealed (22 January) that Chelsea want around £50million for the ex-Southampton loanee. ‘West Ham had previously held an interest in the forward but baulked at the Blues’ valuation. ‘But sources now say the Stamford Bridge club are now willing to loan the striker out again – but want any deal to include an option or obligation clause.’

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has since revealed that ‘Chelsea are close to agreeing for Broja to leave the club on loan’.

Ornstein explained: ‘The Albania international, 22, must now decide between Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers – with both clubs keen to do a deal before the deadline.

‘Serie A side AC Milan enquired about the forward today, but due to financial constraints could not proceed. That deal is expected to be revisited in the summer.’

More to follow…