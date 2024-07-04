England international Conor Gallagher has been warned that he will be “gone” from boyhood club Chelsea after this summer’s European Championships.

The centre-midfielder was initially expected to leave Chelsea during last year’s summer transfer window as co-owner Todd Boehly and Co. oversaw a mass squad overhaul.

Gallagher attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur but played a vital role for Chelsea under former boss Mauricio Pochettino as he captained the Premier League giants for much of the season.

Despite this, Gallagher is considered likely to leave Chelsea this summer as he has entered the final year of his contract and his pure profit sale would ease their financial fair play issues.

Aston Villa have joined the race to sign him but it’s been claimed by The Telegraph that Gallagher is unwilling to sign for the Premier League side.

‘Chelsea will continue to work on sales, with youngster Michael Golding moving to Leicester. Defender Trevoh Chalobah is expected to leave Stamford Bridge, with the futures of Conor Gallagher and Ben Chilwell uncertain under Maresca. ‘Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in Gallagher, despite signing midfielder Archie Gray from Leeds United, along with Aston Villa. But sources claim the England international may be reluctant to move to the Midlands.’

Another report has claimed Boehly has ‘offered’ Boehly in an ‘incredible’ swap deal as Chelsea attempt to sign Uraguay international Ronald Araujo.

Chelsea recently spent £30m to sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City and former Foxes boss Enzo Maresca – according to The Telegraph – wants to use the midfielder in various positions.

The report explains: ‘Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall fits into the ‘Swiss Army Knife’ master plan that new Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca will start work on this week.

‘Chelsea’s non-international players, including new signing Dewsbury-Hall, return for pre-season training on Thursday with Maresca keen to have a squad of ‘Swiss Army Knife’ players.’

‘Dewsbury-Hall is viewed as a player who can fill the No 8 and 10 roles in Maresca’s team, and, being left-footed, brings greater balance to the midfield.

‘Maresca wants players who can play in more than one position or role in his squad, with some inside Chelsea referring to such players as “Swiss Army Knives”.’

Journalist Gabriele Marcotti meanwhile claims the arrival of Dewsbury-Hall means Gallagher will soon be “gone” from Chelsea.

He said: “I think this means that Gallagher is gone, but I think we kind of saw that happening.”