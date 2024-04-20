According to reports, Chelsea have joined Spanish giants Real Madrid in the race to sign centre-back Leny Yoro from Ligue Un outfit Lille.

The Premier League giants have spent over £1bn on signings since Todd Boehly’s consortium completed its takeover.

Chelsea were impacted by Financial Fair Play issues in January and Conor Gallagher could be ‘sacrificed’ in the summer as this pure profit sale would help them to balance the books.

This has been a difficult season for Chelsea but their form has picked up in recent weeks and they could still qualify for Europe ahead of next season. They are three points adrift of sixth-placed Newcastle United with a game in hand and they are also in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Chelsea may not spend as heavily this summer as they have in recent transfer windows but they are still expected to strengthen and they are reportedly primed to challenge Real Madrid in the race to sign Yoro.

Blues prepare ‘exorbitant’ offer

The 18-year-old is being tracked by several clubs around Europe as he has already made over 50 appearances at senior level for boyhood club Lille.

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Yoro has ‘expressed his desire to join Real Madrid’ but Chelsea ‘could complicate’ their pursuit of the young defender.

It is said that Chelsea’s ‘exorbitant figures could leave Real Madrid without Yoro’ and they are ‘willing to pay 40 million euros’ to secure his services.

The report adds: ‘In addition to the transfer fee, Chelsea are offering Leny Yoro a net salary of 7 million euros, a figure considerably higher than what Real Madrid can offer him, which ranges between 3 and 3.5 million euros.

‘These salary differences could influence the player’s decision and represent an additional challenge for the white club in its efforts to secure his signing.’

According to a report from The Guardian, Chelsea are also interested in Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala.

‘Manchester City are planning a big push to sign Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala this summer. Pep Guardiola wants more options in attacking midfield and Musiala is emerging as his top target. ‘Bayern will not want to lose the Germany international, who has two years on his deal, and could ward off suitors by demanding a huge fee. The 21-year-old, who can play in a variety of positions in attack, has made impressive strides since leaving Chelsea five years ago and is a key player for the Bundesliga side. ‘Any indications of Musiala leaning towards wanting a new challenge would grab the attention of leading clubs. City’s interest is advanced and Chelsea are monitoring the situation. Musiala, who opted to play for Germany instead of England, came through Chelsea’s academy but his departure was partly down to concerns over a lack of opportunities. ‘City are at the front of the queue.’

