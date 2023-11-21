Chelsea: Transfer expert reveals Lukaku ‘release clause’; another Blues outcast is ‘99% likely’ to leave

According to reports, Romelu Lukaku has “something like a release clause” agreed with Chelsea and he is expected to leave the Premier League side next year.

Lukaku and Chelsea have a cursed marriage as the striker only spent a single season back at Stamford Bridge before he returned to Inter Milan on loan in 2022/23.

The Belgium international was expected to join Inter Milan on a permanent basis this summer but this deal broke down after the Italian giants learned that he had been in talks with Serie A rivals Juventus.

This move did not end up happening either as Lukaku eventually joined Roma on loan. He is currently loving life under Jose Mourinho as he has scored nine goals in 14 appearances across all competitions.

Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that the player’s representatives have a “gentleman’s agreement” with Chelsea and “there is now a possibility for him to leave for €40m”.

“From what I’m told, Romelu Lukaku has something like a release clause, but not a proper release clause,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“There is a gentleman’s agreement between the player’s agents and Chelsea, because they don’t want a situation like a few months ago in the summer transfer window when they had to negotiate with Juventus, then with Inter, then with Roma – it was a very complicated summer for Chelsea around the Lukaku story, and so there is now a possibility for him to leave for €40m – and that’s not just for Roma, that’s for any club.

“From what I’m told, Roma still have no clarity on what will happen next season with some key figures, such as manager Jose Mourinho and director Tiago Pinto – it’s therefore too early for Roma to decide if they can pay that money for Lukaku. We’ll have to see around March/April when things will become more clear.”

Romano has also revealed that Trevoh Chalobah is “99% likely” to leave Chelsea in the coming months after his proposed summer move to Bayern Munich fell through.

“In terms of centre-backs, I expect Chelsea to sell Trevoh Chalobah, it seems 99% likely because he wants to play football. Chelsea also believe that the best plan is to part ways in January,” Romano added.

“I have no update on clubs pursuing him yet, it’s no longer a concrete negotiation with Bayern after a deal collapsed back in August.

“I would then expect Chelsea to try to bring in a new centre-back. They are exploring options on the market, but there is still nothing decided, they are still assessing options, but it’s certainly a position they want to cover in 2024.”