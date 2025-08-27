Chelsea’s owners have pulled out of a deal for Julio Enciso after the 21-year-old failed a medical, it has been claimed by a source in Paraguay.

The Brighton player, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Ipswich, was the subject of a controversial move to the BlueCo investment group which owns both Chelsea and RC Strasbourg Alsace in Ligue 1.

The plan was for the midfielder to start with Strasbourg and then have the opportunity to move to Chelsea the following year, prompting criticism of the multi-club ownership model that is taking over football.

However, Todd Boehly and co.’s best laid plans have come undone after the Paraguayan is reported to have failed a medical due to a recurring knee issue.

‘I’ve just received confirmation and this is now 100 per cent certain. Unfortunately, Julio Enciso’s transfer to the BlueCo ownership fell through,” Paraguayan journalist Wilson Gonzalez Bronce said on Radio Nanduti.

MORE ON CHELSEA ON F365

👉 Chelsea make ‘formal offer’ for Barcelona star as Ornstein confirms Blues interest in player

👉 Chelsea ‘working hard to finalise’ £120m ‘double deal’ amid late Tottenham hijack, ‘agreement’ boost

👉 The last five times every Premier League club broke transfer record

‘They were going to place him first at Racing Strasbourg in French football and after a year, he had the possibility of playing for Chelsea.

‘Unfortunately, Julio Enciso did not pass the medical. They tried in the following way – usually, medical tests are only for one day, you either pass them or you don’t pass them and you’re not signed. There are not many cases in which a professional footballer does not pass the medical.

‘Normally, it is a routine matter, but on this occasion, and due to the three operations that Julio Enciso has already had on the same knee, they had to do an extra test, which he also did not pass. Unfortunately, this took place this morning.

‘At this point, we can confirm 100% that Julio Enciso will not be signed and the Paraguayan player, the jewel of Paraguayan football, will have to stay at Brighton, a team with which he still has a contract until June next year.

‘But I insist on this, the possibility of being transferred and then playing for Chelsea has fallen through.’

Speaking in a press conference last week, Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler insinuated that a deal was likely to be done, but even then hinted that the player had a history with injuries.

“There are rumours and talks but nothing is done yet so we can’t comment,” the Seagulls boss said.

“When I worked with Julio I was very pleased. A young guy with big potential. It was positive. He had some injuries but overall a young kid who wants to play, you can feel the passion.

“There are several reasons [why he is leaving]. Some players perform in some environments. I would not say it is bad time. He’s a young player with big potential. You can see there is a big interest as he has potential. Some things could be better but it was not a bad period so far.”

READ NEXT: Transfer rumour ranking: £140m Isak bid ‘ready’ amid third Newcastle offer for Larsen, Hincapie issue