Chelsea have reportedly been ‘hijacked’ by Premier League rivals Wolves in the race to sign 17-year-old Pedro Lima from Sport Recife.

Since Todd Boehly’s consortium completed its takeover of the Premier League giants in 2022, they have been focused on reducing the average age of their squad by signing up-and-coming talents.

As part of this recruitment drive, Chelsea have attempted to snap up some of the best teenage talent around the globe and they have been pursuing Lima.

The right-back has progressed through the ranks at Brazilian Serie B outfit Sport Recife and has already made 26 appearances at senior level.

Chelsea have been tracking his progress and it’s been widely reported that they were expected to win the race to sign him.

Earlier this month, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed Chelsea are “closing in” on signing Lima.

He said: “Chelsea are closing in on the signing of talented young right-back Pedro Lima, who could become the next big South American talent to join the Blues after Kendry Paez, while Estevao Willian is another expected to join.”

But Chelsea will miss out on Lima as The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed Premier League rivals Wolves are ‘set to sign’ him.

‘Wolves have reached an agreement with Sport Recife to sign Pedro Lima.

‘The 17-year-old had been heavily linked with a host of top clubs, most prominently Chelsea, who had been pursuing a deal for the right-back.

‘But Wolves have managed to strike a deal with Sport Recife for Lima in what would represent a major coup for the club.

‘Personal terms are in place on a five-year contract that includes the option to extend by a further 12 months.

‘If all goes to plan he would arrive at Wolves on July 1 to undergo a medical and complete the proposed move.’

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Chelsea ‘broadly agree’ to sign ‘unusual’ star as ‘door opens’ for Villa to buy £35m defender

👉 Gary Neville ‘can see why’ striker ‘with so much potential’ snubbed Arsenal and Man Utd

👉 Chelsea eight-man striker wish list revealed as second transfer after Aston Villa snare not ‘ruled out’

Romano added: “Wolves have hijacked deal and signed Pedro Lima from Sport Recife despite deal verbally agreed with BlueCo group last week.

“Sport Recife announce deal agreed with Wolves for 2006 born Brazilian right back.”

A Sport Recife statement has confirmed that a deal has been struck with Wolves for Lime. They said: “Sport Club do Recife announces that it has signed a binding agreement to transfer the economic and federative rights of athlete Pedro Lima to Wolverhampton Wanderers, from England.

“The agreement is subject to customary conditions, including the athlete’s approval of medical examinations conducted by the English club.

“President Yuri Romao and the football management committee will detail the operation in a statement when all acts related to the business have been completed.”

READ NEXT: England Clamour Rankings: Anthony Gordon offers Trent and Foden solution

