Chelsea transfer set to lose out on Osimhen after huge blow despite ‘significant development’

Chelsea are set to lose out on Victor Osimhen with the Napoli striker set to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli, according to reports.

The Blues are desperate to sign a new striker before the transfer window shuts with Osimhen understood to be their top target ahead of the Friday deadline.

RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins reported this morning that Chelsea officials have been in Naples in an effort to try and convince Osimhen to stay.

Hawkins wrote on X: “Chelsea’s managment is currently in Napoli. They are trying to convince Victor Osimhen.”

While Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol claimed that the Blues were “now prepared to bring the striker in on loan with an obligation to buy”.

Solhekol said: “There has potentially been a significant development in talks between Chelsea and Napoli over a deal for Victor Osimhen.

“Chelsea are now prepared to bring the striker in on loan with an obligation to buy.

“Yesterday Sky Sports News reported that was something the Blues were considering.

“Osimhen has been clear all summer that he is not interested in a loan, but a loan plus an obligation to buy is effectively a permanent deal.

“Al Ahli are still trying to convince the Nigeria international to move to Saudi Arabia.

“A move to Jeddah makes much more sense financially for the 25-year-old and Napoli, but earlier this week his agent said the player had unfinished business in Europe.”

But now Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has claimed that Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli is “set to win” the race for Osimhen with Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reporting the same thing.

Tavolieri wrote on X: “#ChelseaFC beating a $160M offer (in four years) on the table as wages for Victor Osimhen looks too difficult, sources told. #CFC will fight until the end though but #AlAhliFC now set to win the bidding war on the Nigerian striker’s case. #mercato”

On hearing that Chelsea might do a deal for Osimhen earlier today, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher was excited at the prospect of seeing the Nigeria international in the Premier League.

Carragher told Sky Sports: “There’s no doubt Chelsea need a striker. We’ve said that before, we’ve seen Nicolas Jackson come into the club and it hasn’t worked out. Romelu Lukaku has reunited with Conte again at Napoli.

“Victor Osimhen has been a player linked to a lot of Premier League clubs and I’m just delighted it looks like he’s coming to the Premier League, as it looked like the other option was Saudi and he’s too high quality of a player to do that at his age.

“Hopefully we can get to see him in the Premier League.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave a general update on Chelsea transfer business this morning with a number of players set to leave Stamford Bridge before the deadline.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “I’m told that someone from Brentford called Chelsea for Ben Chilwell. Well, let’s see if they will make a bid on deadline day or not.

“For Trevoh Chalobah, we heard about Stuttgart. Fake news. I’m told that Stuttgart are not working on a deal for Chalobah but there are other clubs interested, also from England, so there could be movement.

“Just to give you an example, there are many clubs looking at defenders for the final day, like Crystal Palace, so there could be opportunities for Chalobah.

“And then there is Raheem Sterling.

“We’ll have to see what happens with Jadon Sancho first because Sancho is another big topic, but as of Thursday night the deal for him to go to Juventus is in total standby. Man United rejected the improved bid from Juventus yesterday.

“What about Chelsea? Chelsea are obviously very busy with the Victor Osimhen deal, but they are keeping contacts active in the Sancho story.

“Chelsea are working on it, then let’s see what they will get in the next 24 hours.”