Chelsea transfer: ‘Major stumbling block’ prevents Pochettino from signing Man Utd-linked ‘superstar’

According to reports, Premier League giants Chelsea have a ‘long-term’ interest in Brighton and Hove Albion starlet Evan Ferguson.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side will face a battle to keep Ferguson in the coming months following his emergence as one of the best young strikers in the world.

The Republic of Ireland international scored 16 goals in 34 appearances during his breakout season for Brighton in 2022/23 and he netted his first Premier League hat-trick in Brighton’s 3-0 win over Newcastle United at the start of this campaign.

Brighton have wisely tied Ferguson down to a contract which runs until 2029 so they will be under no pressure to sell him when interest from elite clubs comes.

He has already been heavily linked with Manchester United and Newcastle legend Alan Shearer thinks he has the potential to be a “superstar”.

“Left foot, right foot, headers, pace, aggression, intuition; there is no obvious weakness to his game, which is only going to get better and better. He has the lot,” Shearer said last September.

“At his age, all manner of things could happen to alter the pathway of his life and career and I’ve never met Evan, so can’t judge his mentality or attitude, but I’ve studied his performances and he has the potential to be massive. We’re talking about a very special talent, someone who could be a superstar within a couple of years.”

A report from The Evening Standard confirms Chelsea are (unsurprisingly) also looking to sign Ferguson.

Chelsea are said to be ‘long-term admirers’ of Ferguson but Brighton ‘will resist any move for the 19-year-old forward, who could cost more than £100m’. The report adds.